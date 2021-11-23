Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsNovember 23, 2021
Calling all roster reinforcements.
Fantasy football managers might universally need help from the waiver wire heading into Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
It's hard enough to handle the perpetually expanding laundry list of injuries, which now includes an ankle sprain for New York Jets running back Michael Carter, a concussion for Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and an MCL sprain for New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman.
But the bye weeks might be the bigger worry this week, despite just two teams being off. The thing is, those two teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, and given their collective firepower, both are well represented on lineups around the fantasy world.
Hope is not lost, though, as the waiver offers some level of relief with the following three players—available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—ranking at or near the top of most priority lists.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets (57 Percent Rostered)
Normally, the Jets' offense is worth avoiding for fantasy managers.
But rookie second-round receiver Elijah Moore is making too much statistical noise to ignore it.
Week 11 might have been his first full-fledged breakout, as his eight receptions and 141 receiving yards were both new career-highs. However, he was in a groove even before this contest. In fact, his touchdown was his fifth score in his last five games, and he has at least six targets in each of those outings.
Moore might not have a ton to work with in terms of quarterbacks—New York turned to veteran Joe Flacco in Week 11 for middling results—but he keeps producing in spite of that fact. Sunday marked his third performance in four games with at least six receptions and 60-plus receiving yards.
Week 12 projection: 7 receptions for 86 yards and 1 touchdown
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (51 Percent Rostered)
In the words of Cam Newton himself, he's "back."
His second stint with the Panthers has opened with a bang. Last week, he turned four pass attempts and three rushes into two touchdowns. This week, his first start for Carolina, he went 21-of-27 for 189 yards and two touchdowns while also handling 10 carries for another 46 yards and a score.
"I thought Cam was excellent," Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters. "From where we are, being a week into it, I thought he did a nice job."
Newton is still adjusting on the fly and familiarizing himself with the playbook, so despite the strong statistical start, he still has ample room for growth going forward.
Week 12 projection: 202 passing yards and 2 touchdowns; 58 rushing yards and 1 touchdown
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (9 Percent Rostered)
It's necessary to open this discussion with a disclaimer: Yes, this is absolutely a dart throw.
Having said that, it's a dart throw at a player who catches passes from Aaron Rodgers and has the breakaway burst to turn a few of those passes into monster gains.
That was the Week 11 blueprint for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While he only caught four of his 10 targets, he still turned those receptions into 123 yards and a touchdown.
Granted, this was only his second score of the season and first game with more than 60 yards, so if you're in the market for a high floor, look elsewhere. But if you're comfortable chasing upside—or desperate enough to think you have no other choice—a flier on Valdes-Scantling could be a stroke of genius if he nears his Week 11 numbers again.
Week 12 projection: 3 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown