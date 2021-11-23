Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

0 of 3

Calling all roster reinforcements.

Fantasy football managers might universally need help from the waiver wire heading into Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

It's hard enough to handle the perpetually expanding laundry list of injuries, which now includes an ankle sprain for New York Jets running back Michael Carter, a concussion for Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and an MCL sprain for New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman.

But the bye weeks might be the bigger worry this week, despite just two teams being off. The thing is, those two teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, and given their collective firepower, both are well represented on lineups around the fantasy world.

Hope is not lost, though, as the waiver offers some level of relief with the following three players—available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—ranking at or near the top of most priority lists.