Impact Turning Point 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The Knockouts Tag Team Championships were up for grabs in the night's next match as The IInspiration's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee defended against Decay's Rosemary and Havok.

The challengers let out weeks of frustration as they attacked the champions prior to the ring and fight them to the floor, then through the ringside area. The heels eventually downed Havok, working her left arm and wrist as they sought to retain their titles.

Havok made the tag to Rosemary, who exploded into the match for her team, driven to regain the gold. She proved a major problem for the champions, both of whom found themselves on the receiving end of her arsenal.

The champions teamed up to deliver a sunset flip powerbomb, driving Rosemary on the floor. The resilient and resourceful champions retained the titles when McKay used the ropes for extra leverage in her rollup on Havok.

Result

The IInspiration defeated Havok and Rosemary

Grade

C+

Analysis

The IInspiration are so clearly motivated to prove themselves as wrestlers in a way McKay and Lee were not allowed to at the previous stop. It shows in every performance and this was no different.

The work on Havok's arm was great, the underhanded manner in which they retained the titles sets up the potential for the continuation of the feud. It remains to be seen if that is the direction management wants to take things but it is certainly a viable option at this point.

One thing is for sure, the champions are stars and Impact has done a great job of treating them like it.