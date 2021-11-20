Impact Turning Point 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Impact Turning Point 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 21, 2021
The top prize in Impact Wrestling was up for grabs Saturday night in Las Vegas as Moose battled longtime foe Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match in the main event of the Turning Point live event.
The match headlined a show that saw every title in the company up for grabs, including Mickie James defending the Knockouts title and The Good Brothers putting their tag team gold on the line against Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Hikuleo.
Did any of the titles switch hands or were the champions able to retain their status among the best in the business?
Find out with this recap of the pay-per-view extravaganza.
FinJuice vs. Rohit Raju and Raj Singh
Originally slated to battle Decay's Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, FinJuice hit the ring for a showdown with replacement opponents Rohit Raju and Raj Singh.
The former tag team champions started hot, frustrating the opposition before Raju and Singh managed to cut down David Finlay and isolate him from partner Juice Robinson. A hot tag sparked the comeback, which featured Finlay wiping The Mocha-Skinned Manimal out at ringside before joining his partner in putting Singh away for the victory.
Result
FinJuice defeated Raju and Singh
Grade
C
Analysis
Considering Impact was still advertising Robinson and Finlay against Steve and Taurus as late as 8:30 p.m., this was not at all bad for a match that came together late.
Raju was fantastic, as he typically is, and FinJuice provided the energy late. The outcome really should not have been in doubt but it is still disappointing that Raju isn't involved in something more meaningful, like competing against Rich Swann later in the show.
Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green
The newest Impact Wrestling title, the Digital Media Championship, was up for grabs in the night's next match as Jordynne Grace defended against Chelsea Green.
Thicc Mama Pump and the Hot Mess engaged in counter-wrestling early, neither competitor showing an ability to maintain a consistent advantage. Grace delivered a gorilla press slam, sending her opponent crashing to the mat. A hard forearm added to the challenger's punishment.
Green fought back, delivering a stomp that nearly earned her the title. When Grace answered with a Michinoku Driver, it looked like she had delivered the blow that would retain her title. Instead, Green kicked out at two.
The champion returned the favor, kicking out of a Gory Special. She would later deliver the Grace Driver for the pinfall victory.
Result
Grace defeated Green
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a really solid match with a couple of great, dramatic near-falls.
Grace and Green have some great chemistry and bring a ton to the Knockouts division. For now, they helped legitimize a title still in its infancy, with a match that saw the fans divided in their allegiance to the competitors.
If the reaction to Green was any indication, Impact officials are going to have to find more for Green to do because she should absolutely be on television more consistently and involved in something of significance, even if that is an actual feud with Grace.
Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
Former X-Division champions Chris Sabin and Ace Austin battled in the official opening match of the Turning Point pay-per-view, Madman Fulton standing imposingly at ringside in support of the latter.
Austin weathered the early storm presented by Sabin to seize control of the match. The resilient, former world champion fought back, though, outwrestling The Inevitable. Austin absorbed and advanced, meeting Sabin for a double kick spot that left both men down in the center of the ring.
The back-and-forth continued, with Sabin taking Austin down with a superplex from the top rope. Austin tried for one of his own but wound up caught in the Tree-of-Woe. Sabin delivered a corner dropkick and sent Austin into Fulton at ringside.
A distraction failed to benefit the heels as Sabin caught Austin in an attempt at The Fold and put him away with the Cradle Shock for the pinfall victory.
Result
Sabin defeated Austin
Grade
B
Analysis
Raise your hand if you expected Sabin and Austin to have a great match.
Two of the best wrestlers on the roster were given free rein to have a 15-minute match. They delivered, setting the tone for the rest of the show with a competitive match that highlighted Austin even in defeat and provided Sabin another PPV victory.
Where the outcome leaves Austin moving forward remains to be seen but both he and Sabin are cornerstones of the current product and will find ways to remain relevant.
Matches like this will make that easier.
Rich Swann vs. VSK
Rich Swann battled VSK in singles competition, a replacement for Brian Myers, who Matt Striker revealed on commentary was unable to compete.
VSK worked over the former world champion early on but Swann fought back with a Rolling Thunder splash for two. VSK proved the match nor opponent were too big for him, regaining momentum.
A cutter, followed by the Phoenix Splash from the middle rope, put VSK away as Swann earned the hard-fought victory.
Result
Swann defeated VSK
Grade
C+
Analysis
Swann and Myers will have their inevitable blowoff but this was a fine enough match en route to that encounter.
VSK was allowed to shine for a bit before Swann got his stuff in and scored the win.
It still feels like a far fall from grace for Swann, who started the year as world champion but has seen himself fall down the card, to the point that he was feuding with Myers in a thrown-together program.
He has earned better than that. Hopefully, he can find his way back up the card.
----------------------
Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
Matt Cardona hoped to prove to the world that he was ready and deserving of world title contention. To do so, he had to beat the massive and unforgiving W. Morrissey. He did not fair well as Morrissey overwhelmed him and physically dismantled the former tag team specialist.
A missile dropkick sparked a comeback. Dodging a charging Morrissey allowed him to follow with two Broski Boots, but he still found himself in the grasp of his opponent before being driven into the ring apron.
Cardona finally delivered Radio Silence but a referee bump prevented him from picking up the win. Moose emerged from the locker room, delivered Lights Out to the Long Island Broski, and allowed Morrissey to win.
Result
Morrissey defeated Cardona
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a much better match than it may have looked on paper, thanks to the unwavering effort of Cardona and a Morrissey driven by contract negotiations and the search for a big-money deal.
The referee bump and appearance by Moose set up a scenario later in the night where Morrissey may involve himself in the night's Full Metal Mayhem main event, helping the champion to retain his title.
Given their history, it is at least a creative decision that makes sense.
Moose costing Cardona the match would seem to suggest the former WWE United States champion may be in line for a world title shot sooner rather than later.
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay vs. The IInspiration
The Knockouts Tag Team Championships were up for grabs in the night's next match as The IInspiration's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee defended against Decay's Rosemary and Havok.
The challengers let out weeks of frustration as they attacked the champions prior to the ring and fight them to the floor, then through the ringside area. The heels eventually downed Havok, working her left arm and wrist as they sought to retain their titles.
Havok made the tag to Rosemary, who exploded into the match for her team, driven to regain the gold. She proved a major problem for the champions, both of whom found themselves on the receiving end of her arsenal.
The champions teamed up to deliver a sunset flip powerbomb, driving Rosemary on the floor. The resilient and resourceful champions retained the titles when McKay used the ropes for extra leverage in her rollup on Havok.
Result
The IInspiration defeated Havok and Rosemary
Grade
C+
Analysis
The IInspiration are so clearly motivated to prove themselves as wrestlers in a way McKay and Lee were not allowed to at the previous stop. It shows in every performance and this was no different.
The work on Havok's arm was great, the underhanded manner in which they retained the titles sets up the potential for the continuation of the feud. It remains to be seen if that is the direction management wants to take things but it is certainly a viable option at this point.
One thing is for sure, the champions are stars and Impact has done a great job of treating them like it.
X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid
Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid challenged Trey Miguel in a three-way for the X-Division Championship next.
It was the size and strength advantage of Maclin that allowed him to take control early and often. Kid and Miguel battled through it, including an avalanche Spanish Fly from the former.
Late in the match, Maclin delivered Mayhem for All on Kid. Miguel would interrupt his pin-fall with a Meteora for the title.
After the matt, Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown rightly revealed Maclin's shoulder was off the mat, which will inevitably help protect him moving forward as the company proceeds with an eventual showdown between him and the X-Division champion.
Result
Miguel defeated Kid and Maclin
Grade
C+
Analysis
The chemistry between Miguel and Kid was wild and using the straight-forward Maclin to bring the hard-hitting offense and strength advantage was a nice touch. The result was a solid match that may have exceeded expectations.
Still, the big money is in the current champion defending against Maclin and no random application of a random X-Division challenger changes that.
Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez
Mickie James may be more decorated and celebrated but the reigning Knockouts champion found herself overwhelmed by Mercedes Martinez early on.
James, always a resilient competitor, fought her way back into the and felled her opponent with the DDT.
After the match, former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo interrupted the current titleholder's celebration, dropping her and evoking the rematch clause for Hard to Kill this January.
Result
James defeated Martinez
Grade
B-
Analysis
Martinez looked really strong here, calling on her years of experience in a high-stakes, prominent title match. No one really expected her to leave with the title but simply performing up to the moment, against another woman whose has seen and done it all over the course of her career, would have been good enough.
It was. Now, it will be interesting to see what Impact officials do with Martinez. Is she signed long-term? If so, will she remain in a crowded title picture or wait her turn for another championship opportunity?
We will find out shortly.
Impact Tag Team Title Match: The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club
The Good Brothers' Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows put their Impact Tag Team Championships on the line against Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Hikuleo in the penultimate match of the night.
Looking not only to retain their titles, Anderson and Gallows sought to stick it to two members of a faction they once were part of themselves. They were able to do just that late.
Bey set Anderson up for the Art of the Finese but an alert Gallows hung him up, allowing Anderson to pin a stunned Bey for the win.
Result
The Good Brothers defeated Bullet Club
Grade
C
Analysis
This was fine but it has been difficult to invest in anything Anderson and Gallows have done of late as The Good Brothers appear to be in a holding pattern of sorts. They have not done much of note, haven't really evolved or grown. but have been in the tag title hunt since day one.
Until a team steps up that forces change or evolution in the champs, we will get adequate matches against talented teams, but more of the same from a personality and character standpoint.
Their match with Bullet Club, given their rich histories in the faction, was a major letdown as their past was glossed over.