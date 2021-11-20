MLB Players Most Likely to Be Dangled in Trade Talk This Offseason

0 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the free-agent dominoes continue to fall this offseason, it is still important to consider which players we might expect to see wearing different uniforms next season.

How robust the trade market is depends on what happens in free agency and the status of a bitter labor dispute between players and team owners.

But either way, expect deals.

Teams with good players who don’t make sense for their current state will shop around for a better fit. And in some cases, it might be time for a player to move on, whether or not the pastures are greener on the other side.

So let’s take a look at some of the MLB players most likely to be in trade talks this offseason.