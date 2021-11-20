MLB Players Most Likely to Be Dangled in Trade Talk This OffseasonNovember 20, 2021
MLB Players Most Likely to Be Dangled in Trade Talk This Offseason
As the free-agent dominoes continue to fall this offseason, it is still important to consider which players we might expect to see wearing different uniforms next season.
How robust the trade market is depends on what happens in free agency and the status of a bitter labor dispute between players and team owners.
But either way, expect deals.
Teams with good players who don’t make sense for their current state will shop around for a better fit. And in some cases, it might be time for a player to move on, whether or not the pastures are greener on the other side.
So let’s take a look at some of the MLB players most likely to be in trade talks this offseason.
New York Yankees SS Gleyber Torres
It did not work out for Torres at shortstop with the Yankees. He was their plan at that position, but his performance does not measure up to what it’s front of the Yankees in free agency.
If they intend to sign Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, or even Marcus Semien or Javier Baez, there will officially be no more use for Torres in the Bronx.
Torres has three more seasons under team control, and the Yankees can still sell him as unrealized potential at just 25.
Chicago White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes
Mercedes plays for a bona fide playoff team stuck in place. How do the White Sox go from good to great? It’s a question that the front office has to be asking itself, considering the core is set with Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and a very good pitching staff.
Dealing Mercedes may not be what gets the franchise over the hump, but the 28-year-old could probably use a change of scenery after hinting at retirement not long after a sublime start to the season.
If the White Sox can sell Mercedes’ April performance, when he posted a whopping 1.113 OPS, there should be a market for their designated hitter. Perhaps in the National League?
Baltimore Orioles OF/1B Trey Mancini
As noted and well-understood, trading Mancini would be an emotional dilemma for Orioles fans who love him and also appreciate his comeback story.
Baltimore has to decide whether to sign him, trade him, or perhaps both. Mancini has been adamant about wanting to remain with the franchise, but he can become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season when the Orioles do not project to be much better than in 2021.
To that end, could they trade him now while still affordable, and allow the next team to decide whether to invest past 2022? Or is Mancini expected to be there if and whenever Baltimore finally turns it all around?
Of Mancini, B/R's Erik Beaston wrote this Nov. 3:
"Paired with breakout star Cedric Mullins, they would be a combination that could help spark the O's back into contention in a loaded AL East and form the foundation of the organization for years to come.
"Letting him walk not only adversely affects the team's overall quality but it also creates the impression that the team would rather save money than field a competent team. Not that Baltimore fans don't already feel that way."
Even if nothing materializes, Mancini’s name is bound to come up.
New York Yankees 1B Luke Voit
The belief among insiders around the league is that the Yankees have been shopping Voit ever since acquiring Anthony Rizzo via trade from the Chicago Cubs before the deadline.
If that was the case in July, it should be even more so now seeing how free agent Rizzo wants to stick around and Voit found himself stuck to the bench toward the end of the season.
Voit is due about $5.25 million in 2022 with two more years of arbitration. It’s a salary the Yankees should probably offload so they can pursue players they actually want.
What they get in return for Voit is immaterial compared to simply freeing up some salary, which seems wild considering he was the league’s home run leader in 2020.
Remember, Voit still believes he deserves to play as much as Rizzo.
Arizona Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed
With two years and $17.5 million left on his contract extension, the Diamondbacks could consider moving Ahmed to offload the salary and allow shortstop prospect Geraldo Perdomo to develop in the big leagues.
Ahmed this past season had his lowest OPS (.619) since 2016 (.564). In Ahmed’s Gold Glove years (2018 and 2019), he at least slashed.234/.290/.411 and .254/.316/.437, respectively. But in 2021, he managed just .221/.280/.399.
Does this rebuilding team want to continue playing a descending player instead flipping for compensation?
The D-backs have to decide how much sense it makes to pay any expensive contract to a player who does not figure into their long term future.
Miami Marlins Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantra and Elieser Hernandez
All three pitchers are inching closer to free agency and various reports have indicated the Marlins are considering trading at least one of them.
If Hernandez is dealt, this would be in part to clear a rotation spot for the next young, inexpensive starter in 2022. Hernandez has made the least impact of the trio and the Marlins have enough depth to fill his shoes.
Lopez and Alcantra are different stories. The former pitched well before landing on the injured list with a right rotator cuff strain, but Lopez hada seven-game stretch holding a 3.32 ERA with 52 strikeouts.
Alcantra had been in talks for a contract extension with the Marlins just a few months ago, but that appears to have stalled. He had a productive season with 33 starts in 2021, posting a 3.19 ERA and career-low 1.075 WHIP.
But if trading any of these pitchers brings back an impact position player, and the Marlins believe enough in their arms coming up the pipeline, expect there to be some interest to deal in Miami.
Josh Donaldson, Eric Hosmer, Willson Contreras
The Twins are trying to bounce back from a down season in a winnable division, but they clearly need more than what they have to get there.
There is no sense in paying 35-year-old Donaldson $50 million over the next two years if you’re not any good and someone else is willing to do it instead.
Hosmer, of course, is the deal San Diego wishes it could take back. The Padres are practically begging someone to take on his $20 million in 2022 and the $13 million per in the three seasons after that.
Contreras was the lone survivor of the Cubs’ fire sale from their 2016 World Series core, but absent a contract extension, the free agent-to-be should come up in trade discussions.