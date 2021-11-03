MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris Bryant

1 of 3

Wally Skalij/Getty Images

Among the many decisions to be made regarding the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster this offseason is the future of Max Scherzer.

The 37-year-old was perfect in the regular season (7-0) and helped hold down the fort after the Dodgers' bullpen was riddled with injury.

Still one of the best pitchers in the league, Scherzer is going to make money this offseason. And ESPN's Buster Olney told his Baseball Tonight podcast that Mike Trout is trying to ensure that cash comes from his Angels team (h/t Matt Borelli of DodgerBlue.com):

"From what I understand, there's already a lot of lobbying happening by players and the very top of the payroll there. Mike Trout is very invested in the 'bring Max Scherzer to Anaheim effort.' ... If it's Scherzer, that would be great. But the fact remains the Angels have $130 million committed to three players on the payroll next year. Between Trout, Rendon and Upton, that's $130 million, which is more payroll than 12 teams had on their Opening Day books. So I don't know what the appetite is going to be like for a deal for Scherzer."

In July, MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand noted Scherzer "strongly prefers the West Coast" just before the future Hall of Famer signed with the Dodgers. Reasonably assuming that is still the case, Anaheim would fit that caveat.

In the end, though, it will come down to the team's existing expenses and whether it is willing to bring on another sizeable contract.

Scherzer will absolutely help a so-so bullpen, adding to Shohei Ohtani and strengthening one of the club's most obvious weaknesses. Pitching woes contributed significantly to the Angels' sixth-straight year without a postseason appearance. To maximize the value of the talent already under contract, including Trout, it makes sense to bring in an arm to help the team's overall performance.

The veteran is still an elite starting pitcher with a ton to offer. It is worth breaking out the checkbook for him if the Dodgers don't get there first.