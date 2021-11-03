MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris Bryant

MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris BryantNovember 3, 2021
With the Atlanta Braves' World Series win Tuesday comes the beginning of free agency in Major League Baseball, and several big names are on the market for big contracts and potential new homes.
Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among those names, and both elite players will be seeking contracts reflective of their value. And what is the forecast for Trey Mancini's long-term future with the Baltimore Orioles?
Let's take a look with the latest rumors around what is sure to be a busy and interesting MLB offseason.
Mike Trout Lobbying Angels to Sign Scherzer?
Among the many decisions to be made regarding the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster this offseason is the future of Max Scherzer.
The 37-year-old was perfect in the regular season (7-0) and helped hold down the fort after the Dodgers' bullpen was riddled with injury.
Still one of the best pitchers in the league, Scherzer is going to make money this offseason. And ESPN's Buster Olney told his Baseball Tonight podcast that Mike Trout is trying to ensure that cash comes from his Angels team (h/t Matt Borelli of DodgerBlue.com):
"From what I understand, there's already a lot of lobbying happening by players and the very top of the payroll there. Mike Trout is very invested in the 'bring Max Scherzer to Anaheim effort.' ... If it's Scherzer, that would be great. But the fact remains the Angels have $130 million committed to three players on the payroll next year. Between Trout, Rendon and Upton, that's $130 million, which is more payroll than 12 teams had on their Opening Day books. So I don't know what the appetite is going to be like for a deal for Scherzer."
In July, MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand noted Scherzer "strongly prefers the West Coast" just before the future Hall of Famer signed with the Dodgers. Reasonably assuming that is still the case, Anaheim would fit that caveat.
In the end, though, it will come down to the team's existing expenses and whether it is willing to bring on another sizeable contract.
Scherzer will absolutely help a so-so bullpen, adding to Shohei Ohtani and strengthening one of the club's most obvious weaknesses. Pitching woes contributed significantly to the Angels' sixth-straight year without a postseason appearance. To maximize the value of the talent already under contract, including Trout, it makes sense to bring in an arm to help the team's overall performance.
The veteran is still an elite starting pitcher with a ton to offer. It is worth breaking out the checkbook for him if the Dodgers don't get there first.
What Is Trey Mancini's Future in Baltimore?
Trey Mancini has long been a fan favorite with the Baltimore Orioles, and that bond was only strengthened upon his return to the field in late February after treatment for colon cancer.
According to Steve Melewski of MSN.com, though, there has been much discussion about the right fielder's future with the team.
Will he be traded? Will he be a free agent next offseason?
One possibility, Melewski discussed, is a short-term extension that would allow the Orioles to retain the trade option:
"[There] could also be this option—sign him and keep open the option to trade him later. Later could be during the 2022 season or the winter after or the next year or the next year. Just because a team would lock up a player for some number of his free agent years doesn’t mean they can’t later trade the same player."
Mancini is a leader on a team lacking stars and genuine difference-makers. Why let him walk?
Sure, the Orioles have a sketchy recent history of committing money to the wrong players, such as Chris Davis, but if there was anyone worth sinking money into who can help lead a young team into the future, it is Mancini.
Paired with breakout star Cedric Mullins, they would be a combination that could help spark the O's back into contention in a loaded AL East and form the foundation of the organization for years to come.
Letting him walk not only adversely affects the team's overall quality but it also creates the impression that the team would rather save money than field a competent team. Not that Baltimore fans don't already feel that way.
Seattle Tried to Trade for Kris Bryant
The trade deadline was a busy time for the Seattle Mariners, who ultimately addressed pitching but also had their eye on MVP candidate Kris Bryant, according to 710 ESPN's Shannon Drayer and James Osborn on the Talking Mariners podcast.
"They went in heavy on him. Obviously, they liked him, but they didn't go in heavy enough," Drayer noted.
Had the team executed a successful trade for Bryant, it likely would have been a short-term relationship aimed at powering the Mariners to the offseason. And history tells us they fell just short of playoff berth.
Since that partnership did not manifest itself during the season, the question is does Seattle still have interest in Bryant. He will be available in free agency, and the team has money to spend.
"What I've seen and heard is that San Francisco's got some other decisions they need to make and they're not sure if they're going to make Kris Bryant the No. 1 priority of their offseason," Osborn said. "And if that's the case, you as the Mariners, a guy who plays first, third, the corner outfield and center in a pinch defines what you're looking for."