Lakers' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a rough spot.

While it's far too early to panic about anything, this on-paper contender has limped through the early portion of the 2021-22 NBA season and posted a forgettable .500 record over its first 16 games.

LeBron James has already tussled with the injury bug. Russell Westbrook has encountered a rocky transition to his hometown team. The offense has too often been stuck in the mud, and the defense hasn't been good enough to cover for it.

Those are the broad bullet points on the campaign's first month, but let's take a closer look at the top takeaways for this team.