Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

For most of the 2021 season, fantasy managers have been waiting for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to deliver the return on investment that they expected. Mahomes hadn't been terrible, but over the first nine weeks of the season, he was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks.

In Week 10, the Mahomes whom those managers had been hoping for finally showed up.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes went 35-of-50 for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was easily the top outing for any quarterback in Week 10, and it made Mahomes the highest-scoring quarterback of the season.

That's more like it.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (at ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]

Jones ranks outside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks for the season, but the rookie from Alabama has shown the ability to produce in good matchups. He has one Thursday night against an Atlanta Falcons team that's surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2021.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,200]

Prescott was solid but unspectacular last week against the Atlanta Falcons, passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score in a blowout win. This week brings another favorable fantasy matchup with the Chiefs, and a very real chance of a shootout.

BAD MATCHUPS

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]

Ryan is coming off his worst game in a long time. He completed only nine of 21 passes against the Cowboys for 117 yards with a pair of interceptions. This week's tilt with a Patriots team allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks isn't likely to be much better.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (at BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,500]

Over the past month, Wentz has been a top-10 fantasy option in terms of points per game. However, the 28-year-old may struggle to maintain QB1 value this week. The Bills have spent most of the season leading the league in pass defense and allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

SLEEPER

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (vs. WFT) [DK DFS VALUE $5,100]

Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per ESPN's David Newton. He's likely to start Sunday against a Washington team that's allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

WEEK 11 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS