Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11
The 2021 fantasy football season is flying by. Although it seems like the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers just kicked the season off, we're already in Week 11.
The fantasy stretch run is here, which means different things to different people.
Some teams are 8-2 and looking to lock down not only a playoff spot but also a first-round bye. Others are 6-4 or 5-5 and trying to secure a playoff berth. Others are 4-6 and clinging to fading postseason hopes.
Regardless of record, all fantasy managers want to set the best lineup possible and notch a win in Week 11. This column aims to assist in that endeavor by providing position-by-position PPR rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DAL)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. NYG)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at KC)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. IND)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NO)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CHI)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at SEA) [INJURED]
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at LV)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at MIN)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. GB)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at TB)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NE)
- Carson Wentz, IND (at BUF)
- Mac Jones, NE (at ATL)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. CIN)
- Tyrod Taylor, HOU (at TEN)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NYJ)
- Cam Newton, CAR (vs. WAS )
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at LAC)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. DET) [INJURED]
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at CAR)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at JAX)
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Trevor Siemian, NO (at PHI)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)
- Jared Goff, DET (at CLE)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. MIA) [INJURED]
For most of the 2021 season, fantasy managers have been waiting for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to deliver the return on investment that they expected. Mahomes hadn't been terrible, but over the first nine weeks of the season, he was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks.
In Week 10, the Mahomes whom those managers had been hoping for finally showed up.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes went 35-of-50 for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was easily the top outing for any quarterback in Week 10, and it made Mahomes the highest-scoring quarterback of the season.
That's more like it.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mac Jones, New England Patriots (at ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]
Jones ranks outside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks for the season, but the rookie from Alabama has shown the ability to produce in good matchups. He has one Thursday night against an Atlanta Falcons team that's surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2021.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,200]
Prescott was solid but unspectacular last week against the Atlanta Falcons, passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score in a blowout win. This week brings another favorable fantasy matchup with the Chiefs, and a very real chance of a shootout.
BAD MATCHUPS
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
Ryan is coming off his worst game in a long time. He completed only nine of 21 passes against the Cowboys for 117 yards with a pair of interceptions. This week's tilt with a Patriots team allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks isn't likely to be much better.
Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (at BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,500]
Over the past month, Wentz has been a top-10 fantasy option in terms of points per game. However, the 28-year-old may struggle to maintain QB1 value this week. The Bills have spent most of the season leading the league in pass defense and allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (vs. WFT) [DK DFS VALUE $5,100]
Newton is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, per ESPN's David Newton. He's likely to start Sunday against a Washington team that's allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
WEEK 11 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at LAC)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at KC)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. GB)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. DET) [COVID-19]
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. PIT)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at CLE)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BUF)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. SF)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at MIN)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at LV)
- James Conner, ARI (at SEA)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (at JAX)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. NYG)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at TB) {INJURED]
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. CIN)
- Damien Harris, NE (at ATL) [INJURED]
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. NO)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at CAR)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NE) [INJURED]
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at NYJ)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. IND)
- Alex Collins, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CHI)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. CIN)
- D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. HOU)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at CAR)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. DAL)
- Mark Ingram II, NO (at PHI)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NO)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at KC)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at ATL)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- David Johnson, HOU (at TEN)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at CLE) [INJURED]
- Adrian Peterson, TEN (vs. HOU)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DET)
- Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NE)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. IND)
- Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Brandon Bolden, NE (at ATL)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at BUF)
- Matt Breida, BUF (vs. IND)
- Wayne Gallman, ATL (vs. NE)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. GB)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (at TB)
At this point, it would be easier to list the running backs who aren't injured than to go through the long list of the walking wounded.
In Week 10, fantasy managers were without the services of Cleveland's Nick Chubb (COVID-19), Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), Seattle's Chris Carson (neck), New England's Damien Harris (concussion), New Orleans' Alvin Kamara (knee) and Philadelphia's Miles Sanders (ankle).
That's without even mentioning Chicago's David Montgomery or Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who were on bye. Or New York's Saquon Barkley, who was both injured and on bye in Week 10.
There's at least some good news in that regard. Barkley is back at practice and appears to be trending toward a return, and most of the other injured backs are at least even money to make it back in Week 11.
However, there's bad news, too. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to be sidelined for 1-2 weeks after suffering a "mild" MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, accordin gto ESPN's Adam Schefter.
GOOD MATCHUPS
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (at SEA) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]
Even in last week's blowout loss against the Carolina Panthers, Conner scored his 11th rushing touchdown of the season. Throw in a favorable matchup against a Seattle Seahawks defense allowing the second-most PPR points per game to running backs and an increased workload with Chase Edmonds hurt, and Conner has top-10 upside this week.
Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,700]
Gaskin had only 31 rushing yards last week against the Baltimore Ravens, but the yardage he gained is less important than his 14 carries. That was his fourth straight game with 12-plus carries, and the Jets lead the league in PPR points per game given up to running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (at CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,900]
It was encouraging to see Gibson have a season-high 24 carries last week against Tampa Bay, even though he averaged less than 2.7 yards per carry. The problem is that for the second straight week, he draws a bottom-six fantasy matchup with the Panthers.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $8,300]
After amassing 126 total yards and a score last week, Taylor has usurped Derrick Henry as the highest-scoring running back in PPR leagues. You can't sit Taylor in season-long formats, but his DFS salary is awfully steep in a bad matchup against a stingy Bills defense.
SLEEPER
Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (vs. IND) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,000]
There isn't much to get excited about with bargain-bin running backs this week, especially if most of the previously mentioned injured players are back in action. This is essentially a speculative dart throw in the hopes that Moss will earn a short-yardage score against the Colts.
WEEK 11 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (at MIN)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. DAL)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. IND)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. NYG)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at LV)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at KC)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at CAR)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. GB)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at TEN)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at KC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at SEA) [INJURED]
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. GB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. NYG)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. NO)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CHI)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at LAC)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NYJ)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at TB) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at LV)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (vs. IND)
- Rashod Bateman, BAL (at CHI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at BUF)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. CIN)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. IND)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at KC)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at ATL)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (at TB) [INJURED]
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. DET)
- Kadarius Toney, NYG (at TB)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at SEA)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Green, ARI (at SEA)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (vs. SF)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at BUF)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Marquez Callaway, NO (at PHI)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. DET)
- Kalif Raymond, DET (at CLE)
The fantasy football gods giveth, and the fantasy football gods taketh away.
One might think that we're talking about Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is off in Week 11 after a dominant start to the 2021 campaign. But another player who started off the season in similarly spectacular fashion hasn't kept up of late.
Over the first three weeks of the season, Kupp was the only wide receiver who amassed more PPR points than Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams hauled in 22 passes for 295 yards and four scores and appeared headed for a massive year.
However, over the last four games, Williams has been shut out of the end zone and has only 10 catches for 137 yards. He's 81st in PPR points per game at wide receiver since Week 6.
Fantasy managers have gone from thinking they had a bargain WR1 to trying to decide if Williams can be trusted as a WR4 or a flex.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000]
Not much has gone right for the Texans in 2021, but Cooks has been an exception, especially with Tyrod Taylor under center. No team has given up more PPR points to wide receivers this season than the Tennessee Titans, so Cooks could be in for a huge game Sunday.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,400]
Smith has hauled in nine catches for 182 yards and three scores over the past two weeks. This week's top-four fantasy matchup with the New Orleans Saints bodes well for a third straight solid stat line.
BAD MATCHUPS
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at GB) [DK DFS VALUE: $8,100]
Jefferson is an elite young player who ranks among the top 12 receivers in PPR points per game. You aren't sitting him in season-long fantasy formats. But the Green Bay Packers have been a poor matchup for wideouts even without star cornerback Jaire Alexander, which makes Jefferson him a dicey DFS play.
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (at BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100)
Since Week 7, Pittman ranks third in PPR points per game among wide receivers. But no team in the NFL has allowed fewer PPR points to wide receivers this season than the Buffalo Bills, who figure to sic star cornerback Tre'Davious White on Pittman.
SLEEPER
Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (vs. WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,600]
Anderson quietly had one of his best games of the season in Week 10, hauling in four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Now he gets the second-best fantasy matchup in the league for wide receivers in the Washington Football Team.
WEEK 11 WIDE RECEIVERS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DAL)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. CIN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CHI)
- George Kittle, SF (at JAX)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NYJ)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CLE)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NE)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. IND)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at KC)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at LAC)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NO) [INJURED]
- Dan Arnold, JAX (vs. SF)
- Hunter Henry, NE (at ATL)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. GB)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (at SEA)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at CAR) [INJURED]
- Evan Engram, NYG (at TB)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. PIT)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at LV)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Adam Trautman, NO (at PHI)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Geoff Swaim, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Marcedes Lewis, GB (at MIN)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. DET)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at ATL)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at BUF)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at BUF)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. DET)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at TEN)
In many respects, the tight end position in 2021 is much like it has been in recent years. There are the big names like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, and then there's everyone else.
However, in recent weeks, a few tight ends have gone from the waiver wire to viable weekly starters.
Since acquiring him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made Dan Arnold a sizable part of their offense. Arnold hasn't found the end zone yet this season, but the fourth-year veteran has hauled in at least four passes and logged 60 receiving yards in each of the last three contests.
Meanwhile, about 1,500 miles to the north. Tyler Conklin has been making hay with the Minnesota Vikings.
After back-to-back five-reception outings in Week 8 and Week 9, Conklin caught only three passes for 11 yards Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Two of those grabs went for touchdowns, though.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (vs. IND) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,000]
Knox was quiet in his first game back from injury, catching only one pass for 17 yards. But he was a top-10 fantasy tight end over the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, and the Colts have surrendered the sixth-most PPR points per game to the position.
C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE $3,500]
Uzomah is a feast-or-famine fantasy option who has tallied only eight catches for 57 yards in the last two games combined. But the 28-year-old has two games this season with a pair of touchdowns and draws a great fantasy matchup with the Raiders, who are allowing the second-most PPR points per game at the position.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000]
Unless you're loaded at tight end, you have to start Andrews even in a bottom-five fantasy matchup like this. But in DFS, spending six grand on an uphill climb isn't the best use of resources.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO) [DK DFS VALUE $4,400]
After suffering a concussion last week in Denver, Goedert will have to clear the NFL's protocol to play this weekend against the Saints. Even if he does, a big game isn't especially likely in a bottom-10 matchup for the position.
SLEEPER
Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints (at PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,300]
Trautman finished with only 32 receiving yards last week, but his five catches and six targets should instill at least a modicum of confidence ahead of a Week 11 tilt with a Philadelphia Eagles team surrendering the most PPR points per game to tight ends.
WEEK 11 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CHI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NYG)
- Nick Folk, NE (at ATL)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DAL)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at SEA)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. IND)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at JAX)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NE)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at KC) [COVID-19]
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. GB)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. CIN)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at MIN)
- Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. DET)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at LAC)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR vs. WAS)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (at LV)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at TB)
- Joey Slye, WAS (at CAR)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NO)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Michael Badgley, IND (at BUF)
- Brian Johnson, NO (at PHI)
- Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. IND)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. WAS)
- New England Patriots (at ATL)
- San Francisco 49ers (at JAX)
- Baltimore Ravens (at CHI)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. DET)
- Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)
- Dallas Cowboys (at KC)
- Arizona Cardinals (at SEA)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAC)
- Washington Football Team (at CAR)
- Green Bay Packers (at MIN)
- New Orleans Saints (at PHI)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at LV)
- Indianapolis Colts (at BUF)
- New York Jets (vs. MIA)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. PIT)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. NE)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. CIN)
- Chicago Bears (vs. BAL)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. GB)
- Detroit Lions (at CLE)
It's hardly a secret that team defenses can be a crapshoot in fantasy. Week 10 was just another example.
The Kansas City Chiefs rank 26th in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed on the season. But during their throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, they logged two sacks and two takeaways while posting a decent fantasy stat line.
The Philadelphia Eagles did them one better. In a plus matchup with the Denver Broncos, Philly allowed only 13 points and scored a defensive touchdown on the way to their second-best outing of the season.
Both of those teams came up short of the Miami Dolphins, though. Started by approximately zero fantasy managers in a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami allowed only 10 points, sacked Lamar Jackson four times, tallied two turnovers and scored a touchdown on the way to a top-five week.
Those same Dolphins draw a great Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets. But given that Miami is 24th in scoring defense and 29th in total defense, it isn't a play without risk.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns (vs. DET)
After watching the Browns get destroyed last week by the New England Patriots, confidence in the Cleveland offense isn't especially high. But there's a big difference between facing the Pats at Gillette Stadium and getting the winless Lions at home.
San Francisco 49ers (at JAX) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,700]
The 49ers are coming off arguably their best overall performance of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday, they travel to face an error-prone Jacksonville Jaguars team tied for the most fantasy points per game allowed to defenses.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
Given how badly the Seahawks looked offensively last week in Green Bay, it doesn't take much discouragement to get fantasy managers off their kicking game. The Cardinals ranking 26th in fantasy points per game allowed to kickers is plenty.
Buffalo Bills (vs. IND) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,200]
The Bills are the top-scoring fantasy defense in many scoring systems and an every-week starter. However, the Colts have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for team defenses in 2021.
SLEEPER
New York Jets (vs. MIA) [DK DFS VALUE: $2,300]
It takes a brave and hearty soul to consider starting a New York defense that ranks last in the NFL in both yards allowed and points allowed. But if you want to pay up at another position, the Jets are at home and draw a favorable fantasy matchup against the Dolphins.
WEEK 11 KICKER RANIKINGS
WEEK 11 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at LAC)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at KC)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. GB)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at MIN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. DAL)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. IND)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. DET) [COVID-19]
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at JAX)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. NYG)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at LV)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at KC)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (vs. DAL)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at CLE)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at BUF)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at CAR)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at JAX)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. GB)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. CIN)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. SF)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at TEN)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at KC)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at MIN)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at LV)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at SEA) [INJURED]
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at CHI)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. GB)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. NYG)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. NO)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at CHI)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at LAC)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at JAX)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at SEA)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at NYJ)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. NYG)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at TB) {INJURED]
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at NYJ)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (at TB) [INJURED]
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. CIN)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at ATL) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at LV)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (vs. IND)
- Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (at CHI)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at CLE)
- Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (vs. NO)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at BUF)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at CAR)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. NE) [INJURED]
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (vs. CIN)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. IND)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at JAX)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. NE)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. IND)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at KC)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at ATL)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (at CHI)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (at TB) [INJURED]
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (vs. CIN)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. DET)
- Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG (at TB)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (vs. IND)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at SEA)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at CAR)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. DAL)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, NO (at PHI)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at KCC)
- Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. NO)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. BAL)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at KC)
- A.J. Green, WR, ARI (at SEA)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at ATL)
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. BAL)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (at TEN)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. WAS)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at CLE) [INJURED]
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at LAC)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (vs. SF)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, TEN (vs. HOU)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (vs. DET)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (vs. NE)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at BUF)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. IND)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA)
Before we get to this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can help with flex decisions), it's weekly caveat time.
There are no quarterbacks listed in this part of these rankings. If you play in a superflex league where signal-callers are eligible for flex spots, you almost always want a quarterback in that spot. Even low-end starters like Denver's Teddy Bridgewater outscore most wide receivers and running backs.
The second caveat is that you really don't want Teddy Bridgewater in your lineup this week, because the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye.
The final caveat is a bit of advice. By this point in the season, most fantasy managers have some idea of their playoff prospects. If you're 7-3 and cruising toward the postseason, higher-floor flex plays are the way to go. Play things a little safer.
But if you need to win out to make the playoffs, then it's time to throw caution to the wind. Go with high-ceiling plays, even if they are a bit riskier.
No guts, no glory.
WEEK 11 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.