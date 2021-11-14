The Biggest Things You Might’ve Missed in NFL Week 10

1 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We figured it was an aberration when the Green Bay Packers scored just three points against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Turns out, the 38 points the Packers surrendered that day were also anomalous. The Packers have allowed 28 or fewer points in every single game since then, and a third consecutive standout performance against a quality opponent indicates that the unit has firmly established itself as a tremendous asset.

After shutting out Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Packers have now given up just 11.6 points per game the last five weeks. In the most recent three games, they've shut down Kyler Murray and the high-flying Arizona Cardinals offense, Patrick Mahomes and the legendary (albeit struggling) Kansas City Chiefs offense, and Wilson's Seahawks.

They haven't given up any points in the last six quarters.

Veteran linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been a revelation, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark have killed it as expected up front, and Jaire Alexander and Adrian Amos are forces in the secondary. Gary did suffer a scary-looking arm injury Sunday, but there's a lot of depth there with Whitney Mercilus and Preston Smith in the mix.

So while much of the focus Sunday was understandably on the return of Rodgers and Wilson, as well as the injury to Aaron Jones, the Packers defense deserves more of our attention.