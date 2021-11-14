Eddie Kingston a Bigger Star in Defeat and More AEW Full Gear 2021 Hot Takes

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Amid a cry from fans for a heel turn by Cody Rhodes, it was not the unsatisfying American Nightmare persona that lost Sunday night's match but, rather, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

The two heels, still relatively new to AEW, lost a tag match to Rhodes and Pac unnecessarily, for no reason other than to continue the narrative of Rhodes' rejuvenation, despite a chorus of boos from the fans inside the Target Center.

It was not about whether Black and/or El Idolo could afford the loss but, instead, that it was unnecessary.

Black was one of the hottest stars in the company for two months until Rhodes beat him. El Idolo has never really had momentum on his side with the promotion. Throw in some questionable booking that suddenly had the former NXT world champions aligned in their battle against all that is good and you had every bit of evidence necessary to know that Black and El Idolo should not have lost their first pay-per-view matches with the company.

But they did.

Not because it somehow elevated Rhodes and Pac, nor because it was essential to the story. They lost, well, just cuz.

There will probably be some overly complicated explanation of why that particular decision was made, maybe something to do with FTR and maybe a reunion with their fellow NXT alumni, but none of that takes away from the fact that the coolest and most interesting character on the show as late as three weeks ago (Black) and the hugely talented international star (El Idolo) endured a loss in a company in which they matter when they absolutely did not have to.

They didn't even have to be involved in the match. It could have literally gone to any other heels, like Hardy Family Office, who didn't need to maintain an aura or momentum like them.

The more booking decisions are stubbornly made surrounding a Rhodes character that simply is not working with audiences, the greater the opportunity for fans to totally reject The American Nightmare and whatever story he is involved in.

Black and El Idolo have had enough of their own frustrating booking in reason years. They don't need to be innocent bystanders of bad storytelling, puzzling booking and miscast characters.