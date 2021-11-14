Eddie Kingston a Bigger Star in Defeat and More AEW Full Gear 2021 Hot TakesNovember 14, 2021
Eddie Kingston a Bigger Star in Defeat and More AEW Full Gear 2021 Hot Takes
All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear is in the rearview mirror and in its wake, it left many a fan happy following "Hangman" Adam Page's triumphant world title victory over Kenny Omega in the night's main event and a stellar card from top to bottom.
One match on that card was Eddie Kingston's immensely personal war with CM Punk and while he did not defeat the Second City Saint, he did manage to turn in an incredible performance that, for a few reasons, has his star burning brighter in defeat than ever before.
Cody Rhodes competed on PPV again, earning a chorus of boos from fans demanding more or different from the EVP of the company. Beyond him, it was the outcome of his match and how it potentially affects Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo that had some scratching their heads.
Then there was the AEW women's division, often the topic of discussion among fans who pinpoint it as the one area in need of improvement in the company. Saturday night, the competitors that got ring time showed up and showed out, providing a glimpse of what could very well be a bright future for women's wrestling in the company.
Eddie Kingston's Performance, Connection with Fans Elevates Star Even in Defeat
It became abundantly clear during his match with CM Punk Saturday night in the Target Center that Eddie Kingston was not going away. He wasn't a fad opponent for the top signee in company history. No, he was a grizzled vet with an inspiring story whose ability to express his emotions on the microphone had earned him an impenetrable connection with fans.
That connection, combined with his performance and some great crowd manipulation by his opponent helped him leave the latest AEW pay-per-view with his star burning as brightly as it ever has.
Kingston arrived amid a thunderous ovation that only grew throughout the match. The people already loved him before, thanks to persistence and determination to succeed when others may have folded up and gone home. His intimate look into the Eddie Kingston experience, published in The Player's Tribune only further appealed to fans.
The prematch blow dealt Punk set the tone and what followed was a gritty, gutsy performance by Kingston that saw him weather everything thrown at him by the former world champion until he simply could not fight anymore. The boos directed at his opponent as he hoisted him on his shoulders for the second Go To Sleep of the match, the first he had endured since his magical comeback three months earlier, indicated just how strongly the AEW faithful felt about The Mad King.
As late as a year ago, Kingston's future prospects in the industry were unknown, to say the least. He was ready to give up on chasing stardom and look for a 9-5 job. Now, on the heels of the most personal match of his career, he emerges defeated but a bigger and brighter star than ever before.
Given a platform and a microphone and allowed to be himself, he has created a buzz within the industry and a relationship with fans that have him finally achieving the goals he set for himself in the industry.
Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo Suffer Puzzling Defeat
Amid a cry from fans for a heel turn by Cody Rhodes, it was not the unsatisfying American Nightmare persona that lost Sunday night's match but, rather, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.
The two heels, still relatively new to AEW, lost a tag match to Rhodes and Pac unnecessarily, for no reason other than to continue the narrative of Rhodes' rejuvenation, despite a chorus of boos from the fans inside the Target Center.
It was not about whether Black and/or El Idolo could afford the loss but, instead, that it was unnecessary.
Black was one of the hottest stars in the company for two months until Rhodes beat him. El Idolo has never really had momentum on his side with the promotion. Throw in some questionable booking that suddenly had the former NXT world champions aligned in their battle against all that is good and you had every bit of evidence necessary to know that Black and El Idolo should not have lost their first pay-per-view matches with the company.
But they did.
Not because it somehow elevated Rhodes and Pac, nor because it was essential to the story. They lost, well, just cuz.
There will probably be some overly complicated explanation of why that particular decision was made, maybe something to do with FTR and maybe a reunion with their fellow NXT alumni, but none of that takes away from the fact that the coolest and most interesting character on the show as late as three weeks ago (Black) and the hugely talented international star (El Idolo) endured a loss in a company in which they matter when they absolutely did not have to.
They didn't even have to be involved in the match. It could have literally gone to any other heels, like Hardy Family Office, who didn't need to maintain an aura or momentum like them.
The more booking decisions are stubbornly made surrounding a Rhodes character that simply is not working with audiences, the greater the opportunity for fans to totally reject The American Nightmare and whatever story he is involved in.
Black and El Idolo have had enough of their own frustrating booking in reason years. They don't need to be innocent bystanders of bad storytelling, puzzling booking and miscast characters.
Women's Division Brimming with Star Potential Following PPV
One of the more consistent complaints about AEW from its inception in 2019 through today has been its utilization of its women's roster. While there are still issues that will need to be addressed for it to ever be a truly equal part of the show compared to its male counterpart, Saturday provided a positive glimpse into the future.
We already knew what Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose were capable of having seen them on the pay-per-view stage multiple times. During the Buy-In match featuring both of those women, though, it was Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter that stood out.
Rosa remains incredibly over with audiences, to the point that it can be argued she is the most popular babyface in the entire division. Hayter was great, upping the intensity in the match and cementing her status as a dark horse in the TBS Championship tournament.
Throw in a little Serena Deeb, who kept her rivalry with Shida alive by nearly costing her the match, and you had plenty of reason to be impressed. By the time Tay Conti absolutely killed it in her first PPV title opportunity against Dr. Britt Baker, the future never looked brighter for a division that continues to find its footing with every passing week.
Does that mean things are all bright and sunshiny? Absolutely not. There still needs to be attention paid to developing characters for these women and letting their personalities show. The majority of their matches need not take place during the picture-in-picture commercial break every week.
With that said, there have been very real strides and the performers themselves are making the most of every opportunity they have to shine. We saw it Saturday night, beginning with the Buy-In and rolling right through the main card's title bout. Now, it is time for the company to maintain that momentum and let their loaded roster thrive.