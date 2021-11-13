UFC Fight Night 197: Holloway vs. Rodriguez Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Fan-favorite former featherweight champion Max "Blessed" Holloway returns to the Octagon on Saturday night to face Yair Rodriguez in the headliner for UFC Fight Night 197 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

On January, Holloway found a bounce-back win against Calvin Kattar in his first non-title fight since 2016. The 29-year-old had lost three of his past four fights at that point but is doing the work to re-establish himself as a contender in the division.

While Holloway hasn't been in the cage for 11 months, Rodriguez has been out for even longer. A series of injuries and a suspension for failing to notify the United States Anti-Doping Agency of his whereabouts means he last fought more than two years ago.

The last time we saw him, he scored a unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens and he's lost just once since joining the UFC in 2014. This fight represents his best shot to launch himself into the contending tier of the division.

It's a fun matchup that not only carries the highest stakes on the night but should contend for Fight of the Night honors. Here's a rundown of the whole card and a closer look at the biggest matchups.