5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams Who Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2021November 17, 2021
5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams Who Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2021
With eight weeks left in the season, dark-horse Super Bowl candidates will start to creep into the playoff discussion.
This year, the AFC is wide open with only one team, the Tennessee Titans, going into Week 11 with fewer than three losses. With running back Derrick Henry recovering from foot surgery, they're not an unbeatable juggernaut in the conference either. We could see an improbable squad claim home-field advantage and build some momentum through January.
In the top-heavy NFC, middling teams have little room to squeeze into the postseason picture, but remember, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't hit their stride until they came out of a Week 13 bye at 7-5 last year.
While looking for underdog title contenders, we've excluded current division leaders and narrowed the field down to five teams with Super Bowl odds at +2000 or lower courtesy of DraftKings.
New England Patriots
Super Bowl odds: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)
Record: 6-4
The New England Patriots head into Week 11 as one of the league's hottest teams, winning five of their last six games. They've outscored their last two opponents 69-13, which shows how well the club has played on both sides of the ball.
More importantly, Mac Jones looks like a breakout candidate for the second half of the season. In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns' 11th-ranked pass defense, he finished 19-of-23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The rookie quarterback has also developed a strong rapport with tight end Hunter Henry. They've connected for touchdowns in six of the last seven outings.
With a developing offense and the No. 2 scoring defense, the Patriots have the balance to knock off top contenders in January.
In Weeks 4 and 6, New England had close battles with two of the NFC's top teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, losing both contests by six points or fewer. Jones' progress and a shutdown defense could change the Patriots' fortunes when they go against tough competition with more at stake.
Don't count the Patriots out of the race for the AFC East title. They're only one loss behind the Buffalo Bills with both divisional matchups left on the schedule.
Cleveland Browns
Super Bowl odds: +4000
Record: 5-5
Despite a 45-7 blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10, the Cleveland Browns have time to gain momentum as players return from illness and injury.
In the previous outing, Cleveland took the field without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The team placed the former on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and the latter is on injured reserve with a calf injury.
Assuming Chubb returns sooner than later, the Browns will have their best offensive playmaker and centerpiece of the No. 2 rushing offense for a crucial stretch through the remainder of the season.
As a team that relies heavily on the ground attack without an explosive perimeter playmaker, the Browns need their defense to limit the opposition's scoring to a minimum. Cleveland has held five teams to 16 points or fewer and allows the fifth-fewest yards leaguewide. The unit should bounce back from its poor performance in New England.
The Browns have one major question mark though.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with a torn labrum and exited Sunday's game with a knee injury. If he becomes a liability on offense, Cleveland can turn to Case Keenum, who helped lead the team to a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7.
With a dominant rushing attack and a solid defense, whoever starts under center must avoid turnovers to give the Browns a chance at a surprising playoff run.
Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Record: 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals have strong cores on both sides of the ball. They're top 12 in scoring offense and defense thanks in large part to a high-octane passing attack and a strong front seven.
Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have grabbed headlines with their on-field chemistry. The former ranks top 10 in passing yards (2,497) and touchdowns (20), while the latter lists fifth in receiving yards (835) and is averaging a whopping 19.0 yards per catch. Running back Joe Mixon, who's eighth in rushing, completes one of the league's budding offensive trios.
The Bengals haven't relied solely on their explosive offense this season. They can win in different ways. The defense has held five opponents to 21 points or fewer, and Cincinnati went 4-1 in those contests.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has proved that he's more than a one-year wonder who broke out in 2020, leading the team in sacks (8.5). Fellow pass-rusher Sam Hubbard complements him with five sacks. On the interior, defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill have 6.5 sacks combined.
Along with consistent pocket pressure and the ninth-ranked run defense, the Bengals have a playmaking linebacker in Logan Wilson, who's recorded 78 tackles, four for loss, four pass breakups, four interceptions and a sack.
Unlike the head coaches of the other teams on this list, Zac Taylor doesn't have any playoff experience, but the Bengals' strides between the 2020 and 2021 terms suggest this team could take an exceptional third-year leap on his watch.
Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl odds: +6000
Record: 5-5
After throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Carson Wentz has bounced back. Through 10 games, he's thrown for 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His performance and health will dictate the Indianapolis Colts' playoff hopes.
Wentz suited up for every game in just two of his first five campaigns. Despite undergoing foot surgery this past offseason and playing through sprained ankles, he's yet to miss a contest. If that holds up, his strong passing performances paired with Jonathan Taylor, who's tied with Derrick Henry for most rushing yards in the league, can lead the Colts to Super Bowl 56.
With a top-10 scoring offense, the Colts defense doesn't need to shut down opponents. All-Pro defenders Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner must make timely plays in critical situations though. The former has 73 tackles, three for loss, four forced fumbles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, while the latter leads the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (six). They're both capable of elevating the defense in key moments.
The Colts have won four of their last five games. They don't have a victory against an opponent with a winning record, but that could soon change with the Buffalo Bills (Week 11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 12) coming up on the schedule. If Indianapolis knocks off one of the two division leaders, we would have to look at this team as a serious contender.
Minnesota Vikings
Super Bowl odds: +8000
Record: 4-5
In a game of inches, the Minnesota Vikings have finished multiple outings on the wrong side of the measuring stick, losing four of five contests by four or fewer points, all to clubs with winning records.
The Vikings have a solid roster, but they need to figure out how to win games with their key offensive playmakers and an opportunistic defense. We saw them do just that against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
In Week 10 against the Chargers, wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in nine passes for 143 yards, while running back Dalvin Cook logged 118 yards and a score from scrimmage. Linebacker Eric Kendricks picked off quarterback Justin Herbert, and Minnesota scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
The Vikings beat a decent Chargers squad on the road. Perhaps that's the momentum they needed to go on a run in the second half of the season.
Minnesota has a top-10 aerial and ground attack. Despite its middling scoring defense that ranks 16th, the unit has forced 10 turnovers over the past five games. Cornerback Patrick Peterson's potential return from injured reserve (hamstring) could boost the secondary. He's allowing a 59.5 percent completion rate and a 90.8 passer rating in coverage.
The Vikings head into Week 11 with a sub-.500 record, but they could turn their season around under Mike Zimmer, who's 68-52-1 as the head coach. He leads a dangerous team that's coming off arguably its best win of the season.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.