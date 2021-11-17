5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams Who Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2021

0 of 5

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With eight weeks left in the season, dark-horse Super Bowl candidates will start to creep into the playoff discussion.

This year, the AFC is wide open with only one team, the Tennessee Titans, going into Week 11 with fewer than three losses. With running back Derrick Henry recovering from foot surgery, they're not an unbeatable juggernaut in the conference either. We could see an improbable squad claim home-field advantage and build some momentum through January.

In the top-heavy NFC, middling teams have little room to squeeze into the postseason picture, but remember, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't hit their stride until they came out of a Week 13 bye at 7-5 last year.

While looking for underdog title contenders, we've excluded current division leaders and narrowed the field down to five teams with Super Bowl odds at +2000 or lower courtesy of DraftKings.