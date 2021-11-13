1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2021 Season Ends

0 of 32

Don't give up on young talent. NFL players need time to develop—some a lot more than others.

During a season, coaches will notice the growth of a player, which may lead to more opportunities. On the other hand, a rookie starter might struggle before everything clicks for him.

Despite slow starts, several players could break out in the second half of the 2021 season if they continue to trend in the right direction or take on bigger roles.

We'll highlight a player on each team who's capable of doing so. All of the selections have five or fewer years of pro experience and haven't made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro roster at an offensive or defensive position. They're unheralded players with opportunities ahead of them or high draft picks from recent classes who have a ton of room for growth.