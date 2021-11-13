Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups in the NBA This Season

0 of 10

It turns out enough basketball has been played during the 2021-22 NBA regular season to chopper in for a look at the most and least effective lineups.

Ranking five-man units is hard no matter the time of year. So many factors can warp the results. Sample size and the quality of opponents are chief among them. Both make comparing different combos across every team difficult and, at times, ineffective.

These rankings will not pretend to solve any issues inherent to the exercise. But they will go beyond the raw data.

Determining a sample-size cutoff is at once arbitrary yet necessary. The average possession this season is 14.4 seconds long, according to Inpredictable. That's the equivalent of 41.7 possessions across 10 minutes of play. We will round down for the sake of maximum inclusion and look at every arrangement that has logged at least 41 possessions outside garbage time.

This leaves us with a sample of 120-plus units with which to work. A Bayesian adjustment will be applied to every quintet that meets this threshold in an attempt to weigh each group's net rating against its court time and the performance of the average lineup within our collection. This gives us an adjusted net rating, which should, in theory, be a friendlier way of pitting combinations against one another.

Plenty of basketball remains on the NBA's schedule. The results here can change and are not meant to be gospel. But so far, at least, these are the lineups that have done the most and least with their time on the floor.

*Possession data comes from Cleaning the Glass and is accurate entering games on Friday, Nov. 12.