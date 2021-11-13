Big-Name MLB Players Who Could Get Traded This Offseason

0 of 10

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Baseball fans need to brace themselves for a 2021 MLB offseason that features a robust free-agent class and a bitter labor dispute, in which a work stoppage seems imminent.

Unresolved issues, like revenue sharing and how salaries are determined, will drastically affect the way baseball teams operate.

To that point, it's already been reported that the markets for star free-agent shortstops Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have accelerated to get deals done before a potential lockout begins on Dec. 1.

However, don't sleep on some of these high-profile trades that are likely coming. Regardless of how the CBA shakes out, teams with big-name trade candidates have important decisions to make about their direction and how these players fit into their future.

So, with that said, let's look at some notable traded candidates for this offseason.