World Cup Qualifying: Players to Watch and Predictions for USA vs. Mexico

The United States vs. Mexico in World Cup qualifying. It doesn't get much better than this in our part of the world, and this latest installment should give us plenty to analyze as we head into a break from international football (after Matchday 8 next week, of course).

Mexico tops the Octagonal on 14 points from its opening six matches (four wins, two draws), and the United States, for all its struggles, is in second with 11 points (three wins, two draws, one loss). While it may not have started the way we all thought with the USA struggling in two straight draws to open qualifying, things are now closer to what the initial predictions suggested, given the talent breakdown in the standings.

Canada, a burgeoning talent in the region, rounds out the top three on 10 points ahead of its upcoming fixtures against Costa Rica and El Tri.

The main focus of this round is Friday night at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium where the visiting Mexican side will take on Gregg Berhalter's USMNT. To get set for the fixture, one that has a ton of history and intrigue surrounding it, we'll breakdown some of the players to watch and predict the outcome.