AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 10November 11, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 10
Just three days before Full Gear in Minneapolis, AEW hit the TNT airwaves with an episode of Dynamite that featured world champion Kenny Omega and top contender "Hangman" Adam Page signing the contract for their hotly anticipated clash on pay-per-view.
Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson battled New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Rocky Romero in preparation for his World Title Eliminator tournament final against Miro. Did The Redeemer make his presence felt or did The American Dragon send an emphatic message to his larger opponent ahead of their encounter?
Tony Schiavone interviewed The Inner Circle, Dr. Britt Baker and Tay Conti were on opposite sides of a trios match before their women's title match Saturday and potential surprises awaited.
What went down and how did it affect the final hype for Full Gear?
Find out with this recap of the November 10 episode of Dynamite.
Match Card
- Full Gear Contract Signing: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega
- Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero
- Trios Match: Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Rebel and Jamie Hayter
- Pac vs. Dax Harwood
- Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty
Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero
Two weeks after appearing on Impact Wrestling, Rocky Romero made his second AEW appearance, battling Bryan Danielson in the night's opening contest.
Orange Cassidy accompanied Romero as he, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Kris Statlander were all personally invited by New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada to join that company's Chaos faction.
A back-and-forth encounter saw neither man establish sustained control. Counters and reversals dominated before Romero sought the cross-arm breaker that he hoped would force a tapout from his opponent. Danielson fought out, countered an attempted Sliced Bread No. 2 and applied a Tequila Sunrise for the submission victory.
Result
Danielson tapped out Romero
Grade
B
Analysis
Anyone who questioned Danielson's ability to once again be the best wrestler in the world has almost certainly been silenced by now. What he is doing in AEW, against the wide range of talent that he is, is nothing short of extraordinary.
His match with Romero was based more on technical wrestling than the strikes and dramatic near-falls that have dominated other bouts and it stood out as a result. Would it have been nice to see more sustained offense from either man? Sure, but the back-and-forth nature of the match gave the impression that Romero was Danielson's equal, even if the outcome was never in question.
Bryan's match with Miro is going to be one of the best matches of the year, but that isn't really an impactful statement given how superb the former has been every time he has set foot inside the squared circle here in 2021.
American Top Team Sends a Painful Message to Inner Circle
The Inner Circle made their way to the ring for an in-ring promo with Tony Schiavone when Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and American Top Team attacked from out of nowhere. The heels beat, battered, pummeled and punished Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz with weapons before Lambert drove a prone Jericho through a table.
Lambert applied a Boston Crab to Jericho before Sky and Page wrapped things up with more trash talk.
Grade
A
Analysis
The majority of this feud has been very hit or miss, but this was a solid angle to put last-minute heat on Saturday’s Minneapolis Street Fight and give the impression that the heels might actually be able to conquer Inner Circle, even with Lambert as one of the competitors.
Most importantly, the segment was short and did not overstay its welcome, which cannot be said about much of the television time devoted to this feud.
The only person missing? Paige VanZant, who has repeatedly stood out as a star in waiting. Hopefully, she plays a role in the street fight given how prominent she was in last week’s segment and a few others along the way.
Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter
AEW women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD teamed with Jamie Hayter and Rebel to battle No. 1 contender Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa in a big trios match next.
The heels seized control of the match and cut the ring off, isolating Jay from her teammates through the commercial break. Jay created some separation, tagged Conti in and the Brazilian exploded into the match, her momentum stopped only after Baker intervened.
The action broke down, with each woman getting some signature stuff in, before Conti dropped Rebel and scored the pinfall victory while Baker merely watched.
Result
Conti, Jay and Rosa defeated Baker, Rebel and Hayter
Grade
C+
Analysis
As usual, the majority of the match took place in the picture-in-picture commercial break, but these six women still put together a damn fun tag team match.
Hayter and Rosa did enough to shine a light on a feud that will culminate in the next round of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament, Jay sold when necessary before unloading her own arsenal late, but it was interaction between Conti and Baker that really stood out.
First, the champion only entered the ring when an opponent was weakened or prone. Second, when she had the opportunity to spare her team's defeat, she dropped off the apron and decided to flee rather than confronting Conti.
Excalibur suggested Baker is afraid of Conti. While the champion may not be in any real danger of dropping her title, it was a great way of giving viewers the impression that the title is in jeopardy come Saturday night in Minneapolis.
This was a hit, it’s just a shame more of it wasn’t seen in full focus.
Jungle Boy vs. Anthony Bowens
Jungle Boy, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will battle Adam Cole and The Young Bucks Saturday at Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and to prepare for that encounter, Jungle Boy battled The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens in singles competition.
After Max Caster cut a rap that insulted his girlfriend, Jungle Boy took the fight to Bowens, only to find himself on the defensive throughout the commercial break.
Following the timeout, the babyface fought back, scoring a low dropkick and following with a big lariat clothesline. Bowens answered with a strike combo before slamming him to the mat for a near-fall. Bowens threw everything he had at Jungle Boy and frustration began to set in as he wondered what it would take to put his opponent away.
The babyface, showing awareness beyond his years, seized an opening and quickly applied the Snare Trap for the submission win.
After the match, Bobby Fish attacked the victor, delivering a wicked T-bone suplex before baling to the arena floor when Cage and Luchasaurus made the save.
Result
Jungle Boy defeated Bowens
Grade
B
Analysis
Bowens is a star. This is the second time in less than a week that he had a hell of a match on AEW TV (Rampage vs. Danielson being the other) and he rose to the occasion each time. He was superb, really opening eyes to what he is capable of as a singles competitor.
It will be interesting to see if his performances against Danielson and Jungle Boy earn him more opportunities to compete solo or just how long it will be until Caster joins him in their quest to conquer the tag team division.
As for Jungle Boy, he continues to prove why he is one of the pillars of the company. He is extraordinary for his age and is going to be having matches like this on AEW television for a long damn time.
The attack by Fish was a nice twist given his history with the heels involved in Saturday’s match and as we found out shortly after the match in a backstage promo with Cole and the Bucks, set up a Rampage battle with Jungle Boy in the process.
Wardlow Obliterates Wheeler Yuta, Hardy Family Office Attacks Best Friends
Wardlow battled Wheeler Yuta in singles competition.
It went about as well as you would expect, with the big man steamrolling his opponent before delivering four consecutive powerbombs. A knee rise out of the corner ended Yuta’s painful ordeal.
After the match, Hardy Family Office attacked Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, culminating with Matt Hardy delivering a chair-assisted Twist of Hate to Freshly Squeezed.
Result
Wardlow defeated Yuta
Grade
C
Analysis
It was nice to see Wardlow highlighted here and, more importantly, the fans react as favorably as they did to his total dismantling of Yuta. He is a star of the future and looked every bit of one here tonight.
The lackluster grade can be attributed to the never-ending feud between Hardy Family Office and Orange Cassidy that really should have ended a month or so ago. It has overstayed its welcome, isn’t helping anyone at this point, and really should see itself out.
Hopefully, its placement on this show is to precede a spot on the Buy In show this weekend so that we can all move on from it.
Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin and Lio Rush
Dante Martin and Lio Rush battled Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty in a tag match set up by Rush essentially stealing Martin from Sydal’s tutelage.
Most of the contest took place during the commercial break but coming out of it, Sydal tagged Moriarty into the match and the biggest competitor in the match tore through the competition. He dropped Rush face-first for a near-fall but the elusive competitor escaped his clutches and wiped Sydal out with a kick. An enzuigiri downed Moriarty as the crowd came alive for Rush.
Sydal brought Rush off the ropes with a hurricanrana while Moriarty obliterated Martin with an uppercut. The debuting team absorbed and fought back, with Rush calling the shots right up to Martin delivering a springboard moonsault to Moriarty for the win.
Result
Rush and Martin defeated Moriarty and Sydal
Grade
B+
Analysis
What. A. Match.
The simplest backstory gave way to a jaw-dropping match full of innovative offense, high-flying arsenals and breakout performances from Rush and Moriarty. Die-hard fans knew how talented those two were before this match was even a twinkle in Tony Khan’s eye. Those tuning in exclusively to AEW now know too, thanks to superb showings from both men.
Martin has superb over the last three months and Sydal has a long history of being ridiculously good. Add a driven Rush and star-of-the-future Moriarty and the result was a hell of a tag match that should earn all involved more television time moving forward.
And justifiably so.
Full Gear Contract Signing Between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega
Hangman Page and AEW world champion Kenny Omega joined Tony Schiavone for the contract signing for their Full Gear main event.
Omega claimed AEW was meant to be for Page but he always knew Hangman needed The Elite to be successful. The anxious millennial cowboy recalled last year’s Full Gear and Omega telling him he was proud of him. But he wasn’t; he was afraid of Page.
The tone intensified before Omega implored his challenger for one last handshake before contest. Suddenly, a cameraman attacked Page before revealing himself to be the previously absent Don Callis. With Page’s forehead bloodied, The Best Bout Machine proceeded to sign the document in his opponent’s blood.
Grade
B
Analysis
The segment was hella rushed thanks to time constraints but Omega and Page got their story over succinctly before the Callis reveal and the exclamation point of the bloody signature.
The match Saturday night between Omega and Page has been building since very early in AEW’s existence and in many ways, feels like the end of one era and the beginning of another. The wrestlers themselves are going to tear the house down in what feels like the most anticipated main event in quite some time.
Assuming Page wins the title as expected, it will mark the first time that an undisputed babyface has been the top dog in AEW. You can point to Jon Moxley as such but he always had that edge that made him more of an antihero than a genuine babyface.
It will be interesting to see how the show progresses, how Tony Khan books and if Page can live up to lofty expectations in that role coming out of Full Gear.
Based on everything we have seen to this point, there is no reason to believe Hangman will not.