AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jungle Boy, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will battle Adam Cole and The Young Bucks Saturday at Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and to prepare for that encounter, Jungle Boy battled The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens in singles competition.

After Max Caster cut a rap that insulted his girlfriend, Jungle Boy took the fight to Bowens, only to find himself on the defensive throughout the commercial break.

Following the timeout, the babyface fought back, scoring a low dropkick and following with a big lariat clothesline. Bowens answered with a strike combo before slamming him to the mat for a near-fall. Bowens threw everything he had at Jungle Boy and frustration began to set in as he wondered what it would take to put his opponent away.

The babyface, showing awareness beyond his years, seized an opening and quickly applied the Snare Trap for the submission win.

After the match, Bobby Fish attacked the victor, delivering a wicked T-bone suplex before baling to the arena floor when Cage and Luchasaurus made the save.

Result

Jungle Boy defeated Bowens

Grade

B

Analysis

Bowens is a star. This is the second time in less than a week that he had a hell of a match on AEW TV (Rampage vs. Danielson being the other) and he rose to the occasion each time. He was superb, really opening eyes to what he is capable of as a singles competitor.

It will be interesting to see if his performances against Danielson and Jungle Boy earn him more opportunities to compete solo or just how long it will be until Caster joins him in their quest to conquer the tag team division.

As for Jungle Boy, he continues to prove why he is one of the pillars of the company. He is extraordinary for his age and is going to be having matches like this on AEW television for a long damn time.

The attack by Fish was a nice twist given his history with the heels involved in Saturday’s match and as we found out shortly after the match in a backstage promo with Cole and the Bucks, set up a Rampage battle with Jungle Boy in the process.