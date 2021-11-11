Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks Eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so signal-callers are focal points in the draft. Not only is quarterback often the most debated position, but teams are also most willing to take QBs at the top.

Of the last 13 No. 1 overall selections, 10 have been quarterbacks. The last non-quarterback to go No. 1 was edge-rusher Myles Garrett in 2017. Three quarterbacks still went in the first round that year.

The 2022 draft is shaping up to resemble the 2017 edition. Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been trending as the top overall prospect, and while a lot will change before the spring, no signal-caller seems capable of challenging him. Teams need quarterbacks, though, and we're likely to see a handful taken in Round 1.

Which quarterbacks are most likely to go early in 2022? We'll dive into and rank the top draft-eligible prospects based on factors like experience, proven production, recent production and physical upside.