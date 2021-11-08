7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 268

0 of 7

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

UFC 268 went down Saturday night in New York City, and we'll probably be talking about the event for years to come.

The card was topped by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman, the UFC's No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, and his archnemesis Colby Covington. The bout was the second act of a back-and-forth 2019 fight that Usman won by fifth-round stoppage. The sequel, like the original, was a thrilling affair, with Usman once again winning, this time by unanimous decision.

UFC 268 was co-headlined by another championship rematch, as strawweight champion Rose Namajunas sought to defend her strap against China's Weili Zhang, whom she defeated via first-round KO to win the title in April. Unlike the pair's first fight, the rematch was razor-close, with Namajunas retaining via split decision after five competitive rounds.

While those championship fights are dominating most of the headlines post-fight, they are not all UFC 268 had to offer. Earlier on the main card, rising Ecuadorian bantamweight Marlon "Chito" Vera picked up arguably the biggest win over his career, defeating former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar with a third-round kick to the face. Not long before that, Justin Gaethje defeated fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler by unanimous decision in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender.

Throw in successful UFC debuts for highly regarded prospects Ian Garry and Alex Pereira, and it was definitely one for the ages.

Here are the seven fights we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.