Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 4

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The top contender to Trey Miguel's X-Division Championship was determined in a four-way match to kick off Thursday's show. Former champion Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus battled for the right to challenge for the gold.

An energetic start to the match saw all four competitors show off their abilities before Raju downed Laredo Kid for a near-fall. Maclin broke up the pin and a flurry of rights and lefts between the heels ensued. Taurus broke that up and obliterated Maclin with a Samoan Drop.

After a tope suicida to Taurus by Maclin, Kid and Raju exchanged near-falls before the former drove his opponent into the mat and scored the pinfall victory.

Miguel appeared after the match and came face-to-face with his new No. 1 contender in a sign of sportsmanship until Maclin attacked both. The babyfaces fended him off to end the segment.

Result

Laredo Kid defeated Maclin, Raju and Taurus

Grade

C+

Analysis

The action was strong, the energy was there and the effort from everyone involved was apparent. Could things have been a bit tighter? Might it have benefited from a few minutes to let things breathe? Yes, on both accounts, but the outcome was a nice surprise and the post-match kept Maclin's feud with Miguel alive.

You cannot ask for more than that out of a high-stakes opening contest with a shot at the company's second most-prestigious title on the line.