Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 4

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 4November 5, 2021
Two blockbuster main events headlined this week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
First, Mickie James defended her newly won Knockouts Championship against familiar foe Madison Rayne. After knocking off the seemingly unbeatable Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory, was Hardcore Country's first title defense her last?
Then, in a monumental six-man tag team bout, new Impact world champion Moose partnered with W. Morrissey and Minoru Suzuki to battle the man whose dreams he dashed at Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander, and partners Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards.
Was The Walking Weapon able to avenge the heartache of his short-lived title reign or did Moose get one over on him once more?
Find out with this recap of the November 4 broadcast.
X-Division No. 1 Contenders Match
The top contender to Trey Miguel's X-Division Championship was determined in a four-way match to kick off Thursday's show. Former champion Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus battled for the right to challenge for the gold.
An energetic start to the match saw all four competitors show off their abilities before Raju downed Laredo Kid for a near-fall. Maclin broke up the pin and a flurry of rights and lefts between the heels ensued. Taurus broke that up and obliterated Maclin with a Samoan Drop.
After a tope suicida to Taurus by Maclin, Kid and Raju exchanged near-falls before the former drove his opponent into the mat and scored the pinfall victory.
Miguel appeared after the match and came face-to-face with his new No. 1 contender in a sign of sportsmanship until Maclin attacked both. The babyfaces fended him off to end the segment.
Result
Laredo Kid defeated Maclin, Raju and Taurus
Grade
C+
Analysis
The action was strong, the energy was there and the effort from everyone involved was apparent. Could things have been a bit tighter? Might it have benefited from a few minutes to let things breathe? Yes, on both accounts, but the outcome was a nice surprise and the post-match kept Maclin's feud with Miguel alive.
You cannot ask for more than that out of a high-stakes opening contest with a shot at the company's second most-prestigious title on the line.
Eric Young's Word of Warning
Eric Young cut a promo about his return to the ring and what he has in store for the Impact roster.
Local competitor Jai Vidal answered an open challenge and immediately regretted it, enduring a beatdown that concluded in under two minutes with EY delivering a nasty spike piledriver.
Result
Young defeated Vidal
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a nice reminder of the intensity and aggression Young brings to his in-ring work as a heel. He has been out of action for so long that it is easy to forget that about him. Here, he wiped the mat with Vidal and sent a message loudly and clearly to Rhino and Heath.
Again, that may not be the fanciest feud, but it keeps everyone involved in something and at the forefront of a loaded midcard. Young, though, is talented and savvy enough to elevate into the main event and no one would second guess it.
The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice
Backstage, supernatural hijinx ensued as Decay's Havok and Rosemary terrified Knockouts tag team champions The IInspiration, forcing them from their luxury locker room.
Back in the Impact Zone, the rivalry between Impact tag team champions The Good Brothers and FinJuice wrote its latest chapter as the two teams met in a non-title match.
The heels worked over Juice Robinson, cutting him off from his partner for a good portion of the bout. A jaw breaker from Robinson to Doc Gallows created separation and allowed him to tag in David Finlay, who exploded into the match like a proverbial ball of fire.
The second-generation star downed Karl Anderson but the heels broke up an attempted Doomsday Device. With all four men down, Bullet Club's Hikuleo, El Phantasmo and Chris Bey hit the ring and delivered a series of low blows to the competitors, drawing a no contest.
Result
FinJuice and The Good Brothers fought to a no contest
Grade
C+
Analysis
The finish set up a match between FinJuice and Bullet Club for the right to challenge for the Impact tag titles, as revealed by Scott D'Amore after the break. The EVP of Impact guaranteed a winner, too, making that an even higher-stakes bout.
The question becomes which pairing of Bullet Club we will see do battle with Robinson and Finlay, but that match is a main event-worthy contest with a title match awaiting the victor.
It is always possible The Good Brothers will still involve themselves and set up a three-way, but at least Impact appears to have a plan with its tag division. At times over the last year, with titles changing on a seemingly monthly basis, that has not always been the case.
Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne
Madison Rayne looked to add a sixth Knockouts title to her sparkling resume as she challenged Mickie James in one of the night’s two main events.
After enduring early frustration at the hands of the champ, Rayne benefited from outside interference at the hands of Kaleb and seized control of the match. After several moments of domination, Rayne sent James to the floor, where she dodged a slap from Kaleb and sent him into the ring steps.
Back inside, James delivered a Thesz Press from the top rope for the successful title defense, winning from out of nowhere.
After the match, Mercedes Martinez appeared, heading to the ring and challenging James for the title at Turning Point.
Result
James defeated Rayne
Grade
C
Analysis
James and Rayne have worked with each other many, many times and this was more like a greatest hits compilation than anything. That Rayne dominated, only for James to come back and hit one move for the win didn’t make a ton of sense and devalued the challenger in the process.
What did work was the arrival of Martinez and the setup for a big Turning Point match.
Mercedes has been one of the best women’s wrestlers in the business for a long time, dating back to her time in SHIMMER. If there’s anyone that James can really solidify her reign against, it is her. That contest should generate a great deal of excitement for a division jam-packed with talent.
Madman Fulton (with Ace Austin) vs. Chris Sabin
Last week, Ace Austin benefited from interference from Madman Fulton to defeat Chris Sabin. Thursday, wearing an “I Beat Chris Sabin” T-shirt, Austin watched from ringside as Fulton battled Sabin in singles competition.
The bigger, stronger, nastier competitor dominated the action, overwhelming Sabin with his size and strength advantage. Sabin, a gritty and savvy worker, slipped out of his opponent’s grasp and tried for a tornado DDT. Sensing Fulton was too strong for him, Sabin countered into a small package for the pinfall victory, much to the dismay of the heels.
Result
Sabin defeated Fulton
Grade
C+
Analysis
Sabin gained a measure of revenge with his win over Fulton but the payoff to the program is another battle with Austin, presumably at Turning Point. If their battle a week ago was any indication, that match could very well steal the show.
Sabin is still so good, some 21 years into his career. He has done everything there is to do, accomplished every goal within Impact Wrestling he possibly could, but the effort remains there. He still busts his ass and as a result, remains one of the measuring sticks in the company.
Austin is a guy that is going to be there sooner than later. Working with Sabin will only help him get there even faster.
Six-Man Tag Team Match
In a star-studded main event, Impact world champion Moose teamed with W. Morrissey and Minoru Suzuki to battle Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag team match.
The heels cut the ring off, isolating Cardona from his partner and preventing a tag. A tag to Edwards was voided when the referee failed to see it, allowing Moose and Co. to regain control of the bout as they beat down the Long Island Broski.
Cardona finally tagged Alexander into the match and The Walking Weapon took the fight to anyone in his path, including the massive Morrissey. Edwards tagged in and drove Morrissey to the mat with a Blue Thunder Bomb, only for Suzuki to break up the pin.
The Japanese legend stared down Alexander, then engaged in an exchange of rattling forearms. The action broke down, with Alexander teasing the C-4. Suzuki countered and delivered the Gotch piledriver. Morrissey rocked Edwards with a big boot and added a powerbomb for the win.
Result
Morrissey, Moose and Suzuki defeated Edwards, Cardona and Alexander
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a ton of fun, as you would expect with the all-star lineup involved. Better yet, the booking was expertly handled.
We know Suzuki’s run ends with him putting over Alexander. All signs point to it and while that match has not been made official yet, it’s coming. Both of those competitors were protected here, their exchange a highlight without factoring into the finish.
Morrissey needed a win after a few high-profile defeats and he got it here, beating Edwards, who is essentially bulletproof when it comes to his credibility. He is a multi-time world champion, the heart and soul of the company, and has a connection with fans most would long for. He will be ok in defeat while Morrissey looks like a bigger star because of it.
Moose stayed out of the way, preserving himself and his title reign, while Cardona made for a great babyface-in-peril.
Considering all of the moving pieces and stories Impact officials had to juggle here, this could not have been executed better. A bright spot heading into Turning Point.