World Series 2021: Predictions for Braves, Astros Biggest Offseason Contracts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The two 2021 World Series participants have tough decisions to make in the offseason regarding their star players.

Atlanta needs to figure out how to bring back first baseman Freddie Freeman. The lifelong Atlanta player is scheduled to hit the free-agent market.

The Houston Astros have a more difficult decision to make regarding Carlos Correa's contract because the shortstop may be the most coveted free agent in baseball this winter.

Correa could be on the way out because of his large contract demands, so that may lead the Astros to re-sign Justin Verlander, or any of its other free agents as its priority ahead of laying out a massive amount of money for Correa.

Offseason Contract Predictions

Freddie Freeman

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Freeman means more to the Atlanta franchise than most of, if not all, of the players in Major League Baseball.

The first baseman has been with the ball club since 2010 and he is coming off a large contract that he signed back in 2014.

Freeman is due for another large pay day at 32. The deal he lands this offseason could be his last massive deal.

Atlanta will have to shell out a ton of money to keep Freeman, but every penny would be worth it given how much he means to the franchise as a whole and the team's lineup.

Freeman earned over $20 million in each of his last five seasons, per Spotrac, and he will likely make a salary somewhere in that range during his next contract.

Atlanta has six players scheduled to make over $10 million next season, but two of those deals will come off the books in a few years. Charlie Morton will be a free agent in 2022 and Will Smith hits the market in 2024.

With most of its big names already locked up on long-term contracts, Atlanta does not have to worry about a new Freeman deal hindering its approach in the coming years.

Atlanta needs to figure out how long of a contract it wants to offer Freeman and the player needs to determine what price is best for him to continue on in Georgia.

It would be in the best interest of both parties to complete a deal sooner rather than later and that should be the case before other teams try to swoop in and sign Freeman.

Prediction: 5-year, $110 million deal

Justin Verlander

Houston is going to get into a bidding war with a handful of other teams to re-sign Correa.

It may be easier for the Astros to let Correa sign elsewhere because his likely massive contract demands will be met by a team looking to move up in the contention ladder in either league.

If Correa's price is too expensive, the Astros should look to Verlander as their top priority to re-sign ahead of the 2022 season.

Verlander did not pitch in 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, but he could still be useful for the Astros' push to get back to the World Series.

Houston could use Verlander in the middle of a pitching staff that includes Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier.

Verlander does not need to be an ace right away, or at all throughout the season, but if he returns to his Cy Young form, he could be a vital piece to Houston's postseason push.

Verlander was on a two-year, $66 million deal, but he could come back at a cheaper price on a one-or-two-year deal because he is 38 and coming off a long injury layoff.

If the Astros find the right price with Verlander, it would make sense for them to add more experience to their rotation with the intention of winning the AL again in the front of their minds.

Prediction: 1-year, $20 million deal.