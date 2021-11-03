Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 9

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 9November 3, 2021
We're approaching the midpoint in the 2021 NFL season, which means that fantasy managers are nearing a critical stretch. There are still 10 regular-season weeks to go, but managers in the basement are running out of time to turn things around.
The good news is that by now, we have a pretty good idea of which matchups are favorable and which are not. There are always exceptions, of course (who saw the Cincinnati Bengals D/ST getting shredded by the New York Jets?), but managers should be well-equipped to make the right lineup calls more often than not.
Here, we'll run down some of the best and worst plays of Week 9 based on the matchups. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.
As a reminder, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on bye this week. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Sit 'Em
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Start 'Em: Matthew Stafford vs. Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has become pretty close to a must-start in his new home, though he isn't entirely matchup-proof. Against the Indianapolis Colts back in Week 2, for example, he had a modest 278 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Against a Tennessee Titans defense that has logged six takeaways over the last two weeks, managers could be on the fence, depending on who else they have at quarterback.
While the Titans have started to snag interceptions in bunches—they have seven on the season—the floor is simply too high to sit Stafford in most lineups. Tennessee has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the course of the season, while Stafford is finally establishing a rhythm with wideout Robert Woods.
Woods failed to reach 65 receiving yards in each of his first four games, but he's topped that mark in two of the last four. In the other two games, he found the end zone. Stafford, meanwhile, has thrown 10 touchdowns and just one interception over the last three weeks.
Tennessee has limited quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in recent weeks, but there's no reason to sit Stafford in this week's premier prime-time game.
Sit 'Em: Matt Ryan at New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan may be without No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future. The budding star announced on Sunday that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.
With Ridley out of the lineup, Ryan posted a miserable stat line (146 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Things aren't going to get any easier against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
New Orleans ranks just 22nd in pass defense but leads the NFL with 11 interceptions and ranks fourth in points allowed. The Saints have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but with Ridley out, the upside for Ryan is extremely low.
The other aspect to consider is that New Orleans utilizes a run-oriented ball-control offense—and will continue doing so with Jameis Winston sidelined with a torn ACL. There isn't a ton of shootout potential here, but there is plenty of potential for Ryan to have multiple turnovers. Tom Brady had three of them against the Saints in Week 8.
Start 'Em: Elijah Mitchell vs. Arizona Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Sermon in the third round of this year's draft, but it has been sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell running away with the starting job. The Louisiana product has exploded over the past two weeks, topping 100 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown in each game.
Against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a score.
There isn't a ton of PPR upside with Mitchell, who has seen just four targets in five games. However, he has a high floor this week against the rival Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. However, the Packers showed in Week 8 just what a ground game can accomplish when teams are willing to commit to the run against the Cardinals.
As a team, Green Bay amassed 151 rushing yards against the Cardinals, who happen to rank 31st in yards per carry allowed. As long as Kyle Shanahan doesn't decide to get pass-happy, Mitchell should be in store for a solid outing.
Sit 'Em: Odell Beckham Jr. at Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was not traded at the deadline, which means he isn't going to reemerge a part of a new offense. While there's always a chance that things will suddenly click for him and quarterback Baker Mayfield, it's best to bench Beckham for the time being.
Beckham simply isn't a prolific piece of Cleveland's passing attack. He has only 34 targets and 17 receptions in six games this season, and his relationship with Mayfield appears to be fraying.
"Odell Beckham wants out," Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted. "His relationship with Baker Mayfield is beyond repair."
Beckham had just one catch for six yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, and he's had two or fewer receptions in four of his six appearances. While the Bengals matchup isn't horrendous—Cincinnati has allowed the 19th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers—Beckham cannot be trusted.
It's probably still too soon to drop Beckham entirely, but until his role changes, he's not worth a start.
