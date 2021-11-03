Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 9

0 of 5

Justin Rex/Associated Press

We're approaching the midpoint in the 2021 NFL season, which means that fantasy managers are nearing a critical stretch. There are still 10 regular-season weeks to go, but managers in the basement are running out of time to turn things around.

The good news is that by now, we have a pretty good idea of which matchups are favorable and which are not. There are always exceptions, of course (who saw the Cincinnati Bengals D/ST getting shredded by the New York Jets?), but managers should be well-equipped to make the right lineup calls more often than not.

Here, we'll run down some of the best and worst plays of Week 9 based on the matchups. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

As a reminder, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on bye this week. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.