Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Sometimes, players can emerge from nowhere to become fantasy football stars. These are guys who few were talking about before the season but have now worked their way into starting consideration.

This year, rookie running backs such as Michael Carter, Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert fit that description. None of them were expected to be huge contributors heading into the season, but that's changed over the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL campaign.

For fantasy managers who added such players to their rosters, it may lead to difficult lineup decisions, especially if they were just added for depth. But it's always better to have too many good players (especially at RB) than not enough.

Heading into Week 9, here's some start/sit advice to help with lineup decisions.