Biggest Questions Heading into the 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Season

Headlined by the Champions Classic, the 2021-22 men's college basketball season will begin Tuesday.

In the doldrums of the offseason, it often felt like that day would never arrive. But, all of a sudden, holy cow, it's November and our favorite sport will soon be a nightly staple once more.

Before we dive into Duke-Kentucky, Kansas-Michigan State and the slate of more than 180 other games on the season's opening day, we have many rather large questions about what to expect from the next five months of hoops.

Will this finally be Gonzaga's year to win it all?

How will North Carolina look without Roy Williams?

How will we all handle the Mike Krzyzewski farewell tour?

Who are this year's sleeper candidates?

Let's explore those questions and five others sure to be discussed for much of this season.