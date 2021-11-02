NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Deadline Buzz on Melvin Ingram III, Xavien Howard, More

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Deadline Buzz on Melvin Ingram III, Xavien Howard, MoreNovember 2, 2021
It's deadline day in the NFL, as the trade window will officially close at 4 p.m. ET. The activity began to pick up last week, as both running back Mark Ingram II and quarterback Joe Flacco were traded. On Monday, the Denver Broncos sent star pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round 2022 draft picks
It would be a mild shock if Miller was the last notable player on the move in 2021. Teams are quickly running out of time to make deals, but there has been no shortage of rumors and speculation leading up to today's deadline.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest deadline buzz.
Steelers Open to Moving Melvin Ingram III, Who Wants out
Miller probably won't be the only pass-rusher traded at the deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are open to trading veteran Melvin Ingram III.
"With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged," Rapoport wrote. "Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary [the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus], Ingram isn't expensive."
Ingram has produced 11 quarterback pressures in Pittsburgh but only one sack.
According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Ingram no longer wants to be a part of the Steelers organization.
"He doesn't want to be here," Kinkhabwala said on 97.3 The Fan. "He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith."
Ingram missed Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury. There's a reasonable chance that he doesn't suit up for the Steelers again.
Dolphins Unlikely to Trade Xavien Howard
If the Miami Dolphins decided to part with cornerback Xavien Howard, most would view it as a logical decision. The 2020 All-Pro and league interceptions leader requested a trade in the offseason before being appeased with a reworked contract. The one-win Dolphins are likely barrelling toward yet another rebuild.
On Monday, Peter King of NBC Sports noted that he would expect the Dolphins to receive interest in Howard.
"There will be trades," King wrote. "I would expect Miami to get calls on Xavien Howard and Denver to get calls on Kyle Fuller or Kareem Jackson."
Miami, though, appears content to hang on to Howard for now.
"One name that appears off the trade market, according to sources, is Dolphins CB Xavien Howard," FanSided's Matt Lombardo tweeted. "... Miami has no plans on moving him."
Howard also had a league-high 20 passes defended in 2020, and he's logged 10 in 2021. It's not outlandish to think a team could still blow Miami away with an offer.
Texans Unlikely to Deal Brandin Cooks, Who Wants to Be Part of the Rebuild
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks would be another logical trade candidate, as the Texans are going nowhere this season. Other teams are viewing the Texans as deadline sellers, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Teams are watching the Texans, and not just because of Deshaun Watson," Graziano wrote.
However, Houston is committed to the rebuilding process and believes that keeping a player like Cooks will make things easier.
"Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport recently wrote.
While not every player wants to be part of the low points of a rebuild, Cooks appears happy to see things through.
"It would be pretty special to be a part of something that's turned around," Cooks said, per Coty Davis of Texans Wire. "How that looks, I don't know. I've got to trust that."
Expect Houston to hang on to Cooks unless it receives an overwhelming offer.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.