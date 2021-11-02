NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Deadline Buzz on Melvin Ingram III, Xavien Howard, More

0 of 3

Matt Durisko/Associated Press

It's deadline day in the NFL, as the trade window will officially close at 4 p.m. ET. The activity began to pick up last week, as both running back Mark Ingram II and quarterback Joe Flacco were traded. On Monday, the Denver Broncos sent star pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round 2022 draft picks

It would be a mild shock if Miller was the last notable player on the move in 2021. Teams are quickly running out of time to make deals, but there has been no shortage of rumors and speculation leading up to today's deadline.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest deadline buzz.