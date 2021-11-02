Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB Options After Derrick Henry Injury

1 of 7

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

DK DFS Value: $5,500

The New Orleans Saints came away with a victory over a heated rival in Week 8, but they lost their starting quarterback in the process.

Jameis Winston suffered an ACL injury against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. After the game, head coach Sean Payton described the ailment as "significant," and he confirmed Monday that the QB is out for the rest of the year.

Taysom Hill is now one of the most intriguing fantasy pickups at a position often bereft of fresh waiver-wire talent. While he didn't get a chance to assume a QB1 role Sunday—he was still working his way back from a concussion suffered earlier in October—he's expected to be healthy in time for New Orleans' Week 9 home meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.

Trevor Siemian did well after being unexpectedly thrust into the lineup. The 29-year-old has an outside chance of hanging on to the starting role after completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

It's more likely, however, that Hill—who competed for the starting job throughout training camp—will get the first crack at becoming the team's top QB in Winston's absence.

Hill went 3-1 as a starter last year when filling in for an injured Drew Brees, connecting on 71.9 percent of his passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. The fifth-year veteran also rushed 87 times for 457 yards and eight scores in 2020.

With his elite athleticism and rushing ability, Hill has the potential to put up week-winning fantasy numbers. If you aren't satisfied with your current QB or need a bye-week replacement, make Hill a priority waiver pickup.