Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB Options After Derrick Henry InjuryNovember 2, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB Options After Derrick Henry Injury
Injuries once again took their toll on NFL fantasy teams in Week 8.
Entrenched starters like Derrick Henry, James Robinson and Jameis Winston all went down on Sunday, making their backups some of the most sought-after free agents in fantasy heading into Week 9.
Read on to see which handcuffs and depth options you should be targeting with a waiver claim, plus some other breakout players who are worth adding in your league.
All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.
QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (2 Percent Rostered)
The New Orleans Saints came away with a victory over a heated rival in Week 8, but they lost their starting quarterback in the process.
Jameis Winston suffered an ACL injury against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. After the game, head coach Sean Payton described the ailment as "significant," and he confirmed Monday that the QB is out for the rest of the year.
Taysom Hill is now one of the most intriguing fantasy pickups at a position often bereft of fresh waiver-wire talent. While he didn't get a chance to assume a QB1 role Sunday—he was still working his way back from a concussion suffered earlier in October—he's expected to be healthy in time for New Orleans' Week 9 home meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.
Trevor Siemian did well after being unexpectedly thrust into the lineup. The 29-year-old has an outside chance of hanging on to the starting role after completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
It's more likely, however, that Hill—who competed for the starting job throughout training camp—will get the first crack at becoming the team's top QB in Winston's absence.
Hill went 3-1 as a starter last year when filling in for an injured Drew Brees, connecting on 71.9 percent of his passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. The fifth-year veteran also rushed 87 times for 457 yards and eight scores in 2020.
With his elite athleticism and rushing ability, Hill has the potential to put up week-winning fantasy numbers. If you aren't satisfied with your current QB or need a bye-week replacement, make Hill a priority waiver pickup.
RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans (5 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $5,700
The fantasy football world was rocked Monday morning when ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that superstar running back Derrick Henry will be out indefinitely with a foot injury.
With the Tennessee Titans losing the league's leading rusher and one of the only true bell-cow backs in football, managers should rush to place a waiver claim on Henry's backup.
Unfortunately, the depth behind Henry is a bit murky. The team used 2020 third-round pick on Darrynton Evans, but he missed most of last season because of a hamstring issue and suffered a season-ending knee injury after appearing in a single game in 2021.
Jeremy McNichols is now the only proven and healthy back on Tennessee's roster.
The fifth-year veteran has a meager 56 career rushing attempts and has garnered just seven totes this season and zero since Week 5. He's been mostly used in the passing game, catching 21 of his 27 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
It's far from certain McNichols will end up taking on a larger role.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans recently signed Adrian Peterson and have several other options still at their disposal. Some of these include elevating practice-squad backs Dontrell Hilliard and Mekhi Sargent or trading for another veteran.
Despite the Peterson pickup, McNichols still looks like the player to grab on waivers due to his familiarity with the offense. Fantasy managers who can afford the roster spot will want to place a claim and continue to monitor this situation in the coming days.
RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (20 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $5,200
Kenneth Gainwell was a popular waiver-wire pickup in wake of Mile Sanders' ankle injury in Week 7.
Unfortunately for those who acquired him, the rookie wasn't a feature player for the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Instead, Boston Scott broke out as the lead back in a blowout victory over the lowly Detroit Lions.
He led the team's backs with 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 12 totes, an impressive showing given that the coaching staff spread around the backfield work among Scott, Gainwell and Jordan Howard.
Howard put up a similar stat line, taking 12 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old veteran's surprising performance could make him an interesting fantasy pickup as well, but it's less likely Philadelphia will give him as much run with a tougher Los Angeles Chargers defense on tap in Week 9.
Gainwell did lead the Eagles backs in total touches Sunday but only amassed 27 yards on his 13 carries, many of which came late with the outcome already decided. The 22-year-old failed to draw a single target after seeing a season high eight in Week 7.
With Sanders on injured reserve for at least two more weeks, fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on the Eagles' backfield situation.
Based on Sunday's showing, Scott seems to be the running back with the highest floor and the one managers can deploy with the most confidence in Week 9.
RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars (7 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,900
James Robinson has been one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' bright spots during this trying season, but the sophomore running back went down with a bruised heel early in Week 8.
His exit opened the door for veteran backup Carlos Hyde, who assumed his largest role for the team since signing in March.
After being used sparingly over the first month of the 2021 campaign, Hyde hit a low in Week 6 when he failed to earn a single touch. But on Sunday, he took nine carries for 32 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 31-year-old also saw his first significant action as a pass-catcher this year, hauling in six of eight targets for 40 yards. Prior to Week 8, Hyde had season highs of two targets and two receptions.
Hyde should continue to see around 15 touches per game if Robinson remains sidelined.
Head coach Urban Meyer wasn't sure how long the injury will sideline his starting back, but fantasy managers with Robinson on their rosters or in need of short-term help at the position will want to scoop up Hyde as a precautionary measure.
If Robinson can't give it a go in Week 9, Hyde will be a decent RB3 dart throw against the Buffalo Bills.
WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (35 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $5,300
After missing the last three games with shoulder and hamstring issues, DeVante Parker finally returned to action in Week 8. The Miami Dolphins wideout showed no signs of being limited by the injuries, going off for a season-high 85 yards on eight catches.
The seventh-year veteran saw 11 targets against a tough Bills defense and was far more effective and efficient with his looks than teammate Jaylen Waddle. Although Waddle earned a team-high 12 targets, the rookie was only able to reel in four receptions for 29 yards.
While the Miami offense isn't the most explosive—averaging only 17.3 points per game (28th in the NFL)—the team is clearly willing to call a ton of throws when Tua Tagovailoa is under center.
Since returning from an IR stint in Week 6, the second-year quarterback has averaged 42 passing attempts per game, which would rank second among quarterbacks in 2021. That type of volume can easily support two fantasy relevant wideouts.
With Waddle likely rostered in your league, managers who need help should roll the dice on Parker. If he can stay on the field, he should keep putting up respectable WR3 numbers as one of Tua's top targets.
WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (19 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,900
Mike White shocked everyone on Sunday with his 405-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the main beneficiaries of the unheralded quarterback's breakout performance was wideout Jamison Crowder.
Crowder led New York's receiving corps with nine targets, reeling in eight of them for 84 yards. Only running back Michael Carter, who caught nine balls on 14 targets for 95 yards, had better receiving numbers.
While Crowder didn't find the end zone in the 34-31 victory—Braxton Berrios was the only Jets wideout to catch a TD in Week 8—his usage was promising.
He matched his season high in targets and set new marks in receptions and yardage. The 28-year-old, who missed the first three weeks with COVID-19 and groin issues, is poised for more big outings as long as White remains under center. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be out at least another week.
Those seeking a WR3/flex option in PPR or standard leagues will want to place a claim on Crowder. He'll be in line for a high volume of looks Thursday, when the Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts in prime time.
TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (10 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $3,800
Tight end remains one of the most difficult spots to find consistent production at in 2021.
While no one truly broke out as a must-roster talent heading into Week 9, Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth put together another solid outing that should at least have him on your radar.
The Penn State product saw seven targets for the second consecutive week, hauling in four receptions for 44 yards and his second touchdown of the season.
Freiermuth also earned a season-high in snaps on Sunday. The 23-year-old was on the field for 78 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive plays, 10 points higher than his previous career high in Week 7.
Freiermuth is benefitting from an increased number of available targets following wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5.
The rookie seems more comfortable taking on a larger role each week and appears to be poised for a strong finish to the 2021 campaign.
If you are one of the many fantasy managers hoping to get a serviceable weekly tight end starter—or even just a streaming option for Week 9—Freiermuth is well worth a look.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.