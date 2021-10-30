Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Won't Go on IR with Knee Injury; Could Return vs. Bills

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets remain optimistic about rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's status for their Week 10 clash with the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

Because of that, New York reportedly won't yet place Wilson on injured reserve because of his knee injury. On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his starting QB was battling a sprained PCL that could leave him sidelined for two to four weeks.

An IR designation would force Wilson to miss at least three games, so pulling the trigger on that now would rule him out against the Bills.

Even if he only misses two weeks, the injury adds to a rough debut for the No. 2 overall pick. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and an NFL-high nine interceptions.

With Wilson out, Mike White is in line to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old went 20-of-32 for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

The Jets acquired Joe Flacco to back up White and solidify their depth at quarterback, and the veteran signal-caller is confident he won't just be holding a clipboard.

"I've played long enough to be able to adapt as much as I can on the fly and be ready as soon as possible," he told reporters. "I think I see myself playing here at some point in the next couple weeks."

Wilson will presumably run the offense again when he's healthy enough to return. Until that happens, though, the Jets' quarterback battle could be wide open and give White and Flacco something to play for.