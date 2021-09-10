Jets' Jamison Crowder Won't Be Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List to Play Week 1

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder won't be available for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that Crowder is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Saleh announced Monday that Crowder, who is vaccinated, tested positive and was symptomatic. The veteran was considered day-to-day.

NFL protocols require vaccinated players to return two negative tests 24 hours apart before they are eligible to return.

Crowder is entering his third season with the Jets. The 28-year-old led the team with 59 receptions, 699 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing four games because of injuries.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is set to make his first career start Sunday. The 22-year-old went 15-of-20 for 191 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason starts.

Losing Crowder takes away a playmaker for the Jets. There is also uncertainty around Keelan Cole's knee injury suffered during Thursday's practice. He is listed as a game-time decision.

Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios will likely be the top three receivers against the Panthers. Cole and Denzel Mims could also see playing time in the slot.