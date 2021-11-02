Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 10

0 of 6

Al Goldis/Associated Press

We have movement! After six weeks of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral leading the 2021 Heisman Trophy race, a new No. 2 has arrived.

After a five-touchdown day in a comeback win over rival Michigan, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III has soared in the rankings. He's leaped two more quarterbacks beyond Corral, who is barely hanging onto his "top contender" status.

Spoiler alert: Young remains the current favorite.

Walker's statement game, however, has ensured there is a tight race heading into the final month of the regular season.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.