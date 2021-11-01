MLB Free Agents 2021: Predictions and Rumors for Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

While the Houston Astros forcing a Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves is the main storyline at the 2021 World Series, free agency is drawing a few headlines, too.

This offseason, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and Houston shortstop Carlos Correa are headed for the open market. Both will command a nine-figure payday, and the latter will likely approach the coveted $300 million mark.

Where will the All-Stars land, though?

Before providing our own predictions, we've included the latest available updates for both Freeman and Correa.