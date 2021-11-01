MLB Free Agents 2021: Predictions and Rumors for Freddie Freeman, Carlos CorreaNovember 1, 2021
MLB Free Agents 2021: Predictions and Rumors for Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa
While the Houston Astros forcing a Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves is the main storyline at the 2021 World Series, free agency is drawing a few headlines, too.
This offseason, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and Houston shortstop Carlos Correa are headed for the open market. Both will command a nine-figure payday, and the latter will likely approach the coveted $300 million mark.
Where will the All-Stars land, though?
Before providing our own predictions, we've included the latest available updates for both Freeman and Correa.
Freeman Eyeing Return, but Reality Setting In
Expect to hear "seeing Freeman in anything but an Atlanta uniform would be strange" throughout the next couple months.
Repetitive, yes. But undoubtedly true.
The simple truth is a reunion stands as the most likely conclusion. "Both sides want to get it done," Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports reported. However, the delay in reaching an agreement has put the 32-year-old in a strange spot.
Game 5 of the World Series could've been Freeman's last appearance at Truist Park as a member of the Braves. The series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.
"I'm trying not to think about that," he said, according to David Brown of Bally Sports.
For now, his focus is on bringing Atlanta its first championship since 1995. Freeman, who launched a homer in Game 5, will be in heavy demand this offseason, though.
Correa Expecting Major Payday
Correa is one of the coming offseason's free-agent diamonds, along with Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. More importantly for interested teams and unlike Freeman, though, Correa is actually a candidate to sign elsewhere.
Now, that doesn't mean it's a foregone conclusion. Houston owner Jim Crane has "expressed his interest" in re-signing the 27-year-old, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
But several teams are ready to pursue Correa.
ESPN's Buster Olney listed the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers as potential landing spots. Rosenthal also mentioned the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals as possibilities. Perhaps the Minnesota Twins will join the Correa sweepstakes, too.
Earlier this year, Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets. There is no doubt Correa's agents will be targeting that range.
Predictions for Freeman, Correa
As exciting as Freeman entering the free-agent market could be, he probably isn't leaving his longtime team.
"I think everyone in this room knows I want to stay here," Freeman said, per Brown.
Teams looking for a power-hitting, Gold Glove-caliber first baseman will need to find another option. Atlanta has a terrific championship window with Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Max Fried and more, and Freeman should be a critical piece.
Houston, on the other hand, must be ready to enter a bidding war for Correa. And the Astros seem unlikely to win that.
Although the Yankees are a logical destination, Corey Seager's left-handed bat is an ideal fit. Instead, the Puerto Rican will connect with former manager A.J. Hinch on the Tigers, who have a promising young core yet need a high-impact bat.
Correa will be expensive, but Miguel Cabrera's planned retirement after the 2023 season should reassure the Tigers that adding another huge salary is manageable.