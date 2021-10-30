The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 267

0 of 8

It's OK to be a little confused.

Though the UFC's tradition is to reserve numbered events for pay-per-view shows, the live broadcast from "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday morning and afternoon ET was billed as UFC 267—though it was available at no extra charge to ESPN+ subscribers in the United States.

Got all that? Great, because the fights were pretty good too.

Light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz was atop the 14-fight card for the second defense of his 205-pound belt against veteran Glover Teixeira, who turned 42 during fight week and fell short in an initial bid for a championship strap against then-incumbent Jon Jones in 2014.

The Blachowicz match was supplemented by an interim title bout at bantamweight between former undisputed champ Petr Yan and No. 3 contender Cory Sandhagen, who were vying for the next spot in line to face titleholder Aljamain Sterling. He, lest anyone forget, won the title from Yan at UFC 259 in March after the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee that left Sterling unable to continue.

The card was trimmed from 15 to 14 on Friday when lightweight Damir Ismagulov weighed in at 163.5 pounds for a bout with Magomed Mustafaev, 7.5 pounds over the limit, prompting a cancellation.

The special event was handled from the announce table by Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder, while John Gooden worked the room for breaking news and features and Din Thomas provided technical analysis.

Joe Martinez handled the in-cage introductions in a substitute role, filling in for Bruce Buffer.

UFC President Dana White said during fight week that Buffer had contracted COVID-19, and the illness forced him to miss a numbered UFC event for the first time since UFC 11 in 1996.

