NASCAR at Martinsville 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series roars into Martinsville Speedway in Virginia this Sunday for the Xfinity 500, where the last three playoff finalists will be confirmed.

Kyle Larson, who has won four of this postseason's eight races, has already earned his spot in the Championship 4 and holds a 74-point lead over the second-place driver in the standings, Chase Elliott.

Just like last week at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson will be on the pole and looking to continue his winning ways, but he'll have seven other drivers trying to keep him off Victory Lane.

Here's a quick look at the schedule, lineup of drivers and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Xfinity 500 Information

Date: Sunday, October 31

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Martin Truex Jr.: +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Kyle Larson: +500

Chase Elliott: +600

Denny Hamlin: +650

Ryan Blaney: +700

Kyle Busch: +800

Joey Logano: +850

Brad Keselowski: +900

Preview

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the schedule, but it will be long on excitement as this is the last chance for the other seven drivers on the outside looking in to stamp their ticket to Phoenix.

Right now, Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch stand the best chance to get into the final four, but don't count out drivers like Joey Logano.

The driver of the Team Penske car will start from the fifth spot at Virginia and likely needs to win outright to advance.

But that will be a tall order for the 31-year old native of Middletown, Conn.

He has to outpace some capable drivers like Martin Truex Jr., who is the favorite to win on Sunday and has won three of the last four races held at Martinsville.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits in sixth place, so a win would clinch his place in the Championship 4.

"As you whittle the field down and there's less cars, obviously you feel like the cream rises to the top," Truex told NASCAR.com two weeks ago. "The challenge becomes more, as there's less cars. You feel like they're the best teams and it's more difficult to outrun them on average, so that's just what it's all about.

"We just have to execute to the best of our abilities. We know what we're capable of: We're capable of winning races."

Truex Jr. will have his hands full with Ryan Blaney, who has his own strong record of performances at Martinsville.

Blaney holds a two-point lead on Truex Jr. in the standings and is only one point behind Busch in fourth.

So look for the Team Penske driver to deliver one of the strongest races of his six-year career as he tries to make the Championship 4 for the first time.

"We've been in the Round of 8, this is the third time, and just haven't been able to make the championship race yet," Blaney told Terrin Waack of NASCAR.com. "So, yeah, I think that's a big, big hurdle for us, for myself personally. It would be a great accomplishment to be able to that, not only for myself but everyone working on this 12 car – and give Todd a shot to run for a championship in his last season."

Buckle up, NASCAR fans; with seven drivers vying for three spots, the Xfinity 500 will be one of the most thrilling rides of the postseason.