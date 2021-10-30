UFC 267 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The light heavyweight title is on the line and an interim bantamweight champion will be crowned at UFC 267 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Jan Blachowicz will be looking to keep his 205-pound crown against Glover Teixeira. Through a five-fight win streak, Teixeira has earned the right to his second crack at the championship nearly eight years after his first one against Jon Jones.

Petr Yan believes he's the best bantamweight in the world after his controversial disqualification loss to now-champ Aljamain Sterling. He was originally scheduled to prove it in a rematch, but an injury has forced Sterling out of the bout. Instead, it will be Cory Sandhagen who will meet Yan in the cage with the interim belt on the line.

Islam Makhachev's ascent up the lightweight rankings could continue Saturday afternoon as well. He'll look to extend his winning streak to nine when he fights Dan Hooker.

Here's a look at the complete fight card and the biggest questions to be answered in each of the biggest fights.