UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jan Blachowicz will attempt to keep his light heavyweight strap against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267, set to take place at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Polish powerhouse has filled the void in the light heavyweight division left by Jon Jones' departure. First, by beating Dominick Reyes in a fight for the vacant belt and again by sending Israel Adesanya back to the middleweight division.

Next up is a familiar name in Teixeira who has improbably worked his way back into a title matchup. The Brazilian first fought for the title in 2014, when he lost to Jon Jones, but has returned to contention with a five-fight win streak at the age of 42.

Elsewhere on the card, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will fight for the interim bantamweight championship. Both are coming off losses and looking to earn some redemption and a fight against champion Aljamain Sterling when he comes back from injury.

It's a deep card that will air in the afternoon stateside. Here's a look at everything, complete with broadcast info and predictions for the biggest fights.