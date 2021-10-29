MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Most Important X-Factors for World Series Games

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Atlanta and Houston bullpens were always going to play a major role in determining the World Series, but two pitchers that are not in the high-leverage roles could be the true difference-makers in relief as the series shifts toward Atlanta.

Houston's Cristian Javier delivered 1.1 innings of solid relief in Game 2 after Jose Urquidy exited the ball game.

Javier has starting experience, but he has been used a long man out of the bullpen in the postseason. His pitching could be vital to Houston's success as it approaches a potential bullpen game in Game 4 and if one of the starters fails to get into the fifth inning.

Atlanta's Kyle Wright made his World Series debut in the ninth inning of Game 2. Wright's appearance may not have been significant to some, but he could end up as a huge piece in Atlanta's pitching puzzle as it tries to figure out who will start in Games 4 and 5.