UFC 267 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC is headed back to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and it will do so with a ridiculously stacked pay-per-view: UFC 267.

The card will be topped by a light heavyweight title fight between 38-year-old champion Jan Blachowicz, who is in the midst of an epic late-career resurgence, and 41-year-old challenger Glover Teixeira, who is enjoying an even more impressive twilight surge.

Co-headlining honors go to an interim bantamweight title fight between former champion Petr Yan—who infamously lost the title after being disqualified for an illegal knee—and dangerous contender Cory Sandhagen.

The main card is rounded out by a lightweight showdown between Islam Makhachev and short-notice replacement opponent Dan Hooker, a heavyweight fight between Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura, a welterweight fight between Li Jingliang and Khamzat Chimaev and a light heavyweight battle between Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir. To reiterate, the card is absolutely stacked.

And it wouldn't be a UFC fight week without another round of B/R staff predictions. Keep scrolling to see whom the B/R combat sports team is picking to come out on top on this dynamite pay-per-view main card.