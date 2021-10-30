5 Bold Predictions for the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Less than a week away from the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, general managers must assess the status of their teams. Is it time to buy in an attempt at a playoff run or sell for 2022 draft capital?

While the phone lines heat up over the next few days, some players should prepare to suit up elsewhere. Others may receive the news as a surprise. Either way, expect some movement as front offices make moves for the short- and long-term future.

Before last year's deadline, three notable pass-rushers, Yannick Ngakoue, Carlos Dunlap and Everson Griffen, had to clear out their lockers and report to new teams, though we didn't see any blockbuster deals.

For a more lively discussion about trades, let's go through some bold predictions for the 2021 deadline. What high-profile names should we keep an eye on, and where's the next stop for them?