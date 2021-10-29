Best Individual Performances from Penn State-Ohio State Rivalry in Last 10 Years

Best Individual Performances from Penn State-Ohio State Rivalry in Last 10 YearsOctober 29, 2021
Whenever the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes take the field, the teams are judged entirely on the result. But the story of those matchups is often told through a specific player.
Heading into 2021's clash between the Big Ten rivals, we're looking back at the best individual showings of last 10 years. Given that Ohio State holds an 8-2 record over that span, this list naturally leans toward the Buckeyes.
Oddly, the best performances from the Nittany Lions came in losses. That's a product of an emphasis on total production for the choices. Otherwise, someone like Penn State defensive back Grant Haley—who returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in 2016 but totaled only three tackles—would be included.
These are subjective, but they consider a player's performance relative to the rest of the 10-game sample.
2012: Ryan Shazier, LB, Ohio State
Due to NCAA violations at Ohio State and a disgusting scandal at Penn State, both programs had a first-year coach in 2012. The Urban Meyer-led OSU carried an 8-0 record and No. 9 ranking into this matchup, while Penn State opened the year 5-2 with Bill O'Brien.
Through one half, an upset looked plausible. Penn State scored first on a blocked punt and entered halftime tied at seven.
But on the opening drive of the third quarter, the Buckeyes took control thanks to Ryan Shazier. He picked off Matt McGloin and returned the interception 17 yards for a touchdown, sparking a 28-9 surge that propelled Ohio State to a 35-23 win.
Along with the pick-six, Shazier piled up a team-high eight tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.
2013: Braxton Miller, QB, Ohio State
As far as Penn State supporters are concerned, 2013 doesn't exist. However, Braxton Miller, probably remembers it well.
The dual-threat QB hit 18-of-24 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and two scores. Miller scored all five of those touchdowns in the first 38 minutes of the contest, leading the Buckeyes to a 63-14 demolition of the Nittany Lions.
"It's the worst game I've experienced," Penn State linebacker Mike Hull told reporters afterward.
The final score matched the 1994 game, a 63-14 laugher in Penn State's favor, as the largest margin of victory in the series.
2014: Mike Hull, LB, Penn State
One season later, Mike Hull exited the field in defeat again.
Yes, he would've preferred to see Penn State on the opposite side of this exciting double-overtime finish. But the linebacker hardly could've made a bigger impact.
Nearly leading the Nittany Lions past No. 13 Ohio State—the eventual national champion—Hull amassed 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss. He also snatched a key interception that helped Penn State overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Hull finished the season as the Big Ten's leading tackler and ranked sixth nationally with 140 total stops.
2017: J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
While the past decade featured a few thrilling comebacks, the 2017 matchup is the most iconic.
Penn State—ranked No. 2 and 7-0—rocketed out to a 21-3 lead behind Saquon Barkley, who returned the opening kickoff for a score and added a 36-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Later in the game, the Nittany Lions held sizable leads of 28-10 and 35-20 over the sixth-ranked 6-1 Buckeyes.
However, the fourth quarter belonged to J.T. Barrett.
Ohio State's senior QB tossed three touchdowns in the closing frame, including the game-winning 16-yard score to Marcus Baugh with 1:48 to play. Barrett's scorching 15-minute stretch gave the Buckeyes, who later won the Big Ten title, a 39-38 victory.
Barrett threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns, adding a team-best 95 rushing yards for a career-high 423 total yards.
2019: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Penn State could not stop Chase Young.
That wasn't a problem exclusive to the Nittany Lions in 2019, but Ohio State's explosive edge-rusher spent most of the afternoon in Penn State's backfield. The eventual Heisman Trophy finalist recorded four tackles for loss and three sacks.
Overall, he collected nine tackles and also forced two fumbles. Young set the program's single-season sack record on this day, lifting his total to 16.5—and past the previous mark of 14.
Young's enormous day allowed the No. 2 Buckeyes to survive a shaky offensive showing in a 28-17 triumph over No. 8 Penn State.
Ohio State improved to 11-0, eventually winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff. Additionally, Young landed fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
2020: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
In the 2019 contest, Justin Fields played fine-ish.
He totaled 256 yards and two touchdowns, but a fumble in the second half gifted Penn State a potential game-tying drive. Although the Buckeyes navigated the mistake, it was a major negative in a critical moment.
Fields redeemed himself in 2020, though.
Leaning on star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Fields connected on 28 of his 34 attempts. He threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers to again beat the program he initially committed to as a high school prospect.
Following the 38-25 win, Fields ushered the Buckeyes to a fourth straight Big Ten crown and second straight CFP trip. Ohio State fell to Alabama in the national championship.
2020: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Similar to Hull six years earlier, Jahan Dotson put together a remarkable game in a losing effort.
Fields propelled Ohio State to its 38-25 victory, but Dotson continually kept pressure on the Buckeyes. The speedster reeled in a trio of second-half touchdowns, ending the contest with eight receptions for 144 yards and his three scores.
Most notably, he pulled in a Catch of the Year candidate with a one-handed grab for his second touchdown. That immediately followed a one-handed snag that Dotson briefly pinned against his helmet.
It's safe to say the Buckeyes will be attempting to defend Dotson especially closely in the 2021 matchup.