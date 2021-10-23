5 NBA Panic Trades Fans Already Want to See

0 of 5

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For fans of certain NBA teams, is it too early to panic? A one or two-game sample size certainly isn't much to go off of, but it can reaffirm fears that fans may have already had involving players or weaknesses that the team did not address in the offseason.

The war between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has gone nuclear. Marvin Bagley III's agent isn't happy he's out of the rotation in Sacramento. Kristaps Porzingis (11 points on 4-of-13 shooting in a 26-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks) still doesn't look the part of the No. 2 option next to Luka Doncic.

There's also the Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn, with the 1-1 Nets looking like they very much need the All-Star point guard or, at least, move him for some full-time help.

Although just a few days into the 2021-2022 regular season, it's OK to start thinking about some potential trades before situations become even more desperate.