2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 8?

Seven weeks in, the 2021 NFL season is truly taking shape—in ways we both did and did not expect.

We figured that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are, although the latter got to spend Week 7 resting and ruminating over the perils of slipping on 4th-and-inches. We figured that the New York Jets and Houston Texans would be bad, and they definitely are. The latter is almost comically so with Davis Mills under center.

But there has also been plenty we didn't expect. Those surprises can best be summed up in one sentence.

After seven weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals are higher in these power rankings than the Baltimore Ravens. And the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Seattle Seahawks. And the Kansas City Chiefs.

For reals.

After a wild Week 7 in which those Bengals posted the most impressive win in the league, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have once again gathered to rank the NFL's teams from Nos. 32 to 1.

The king of this particular mountain remains the same. But there's a new team leading this list off.

Fans of said team aren't laughing.