2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 7?

Six weeks into the 2021 NFL season, division races are starting to take shape. The league's cream is rising to the top, and the detritus is sinking to the bottom.

That may be Detroit's new nickname: the Detroit Detritus.

Sorry, that was mean. Shouldn't kick a fan when they're down.

Three of the league's eight division races look like they may be all but over by Thanksgiving. The Green Bay Packers (NFC North), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South) and Buffalo Bills (AFC East) have all built sizable leads and look like the clear No. 1 team in their divisions.

Meanwhile, some teams labeled contenders before the season are floundering. After getting drilled at home by the undefeated Cardinals, the injury-wracked Cleveland Browns have major problems. Those issues are nothing compared to what's going on in Washington, where a supposedly stout defense couldn't stop a MAC team right now.

With another week of NFL action complete, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered again to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

And after a last-second victory in London, for the first time in a long time, we won't be starting this week's power rankings with the Jacksonville Jaguars.