MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Nick Castellanos, Mets' Front Office Search, Padres

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets' search for a new president of baseball operations goes on. Two early candidates were Billy Beane of the Oakland Athletics and David Stearns of the Milwaukee Brewers. New York was denied permission to interview Stearns, and Beane withdrew his name from consideration.

SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that the Mets are now considering alternatives.

"[S]ources suggest that the Mets could pivot to a search for a young general manager-type who could assume the GM title in New York, or—if necessary to get permission to hire that person—president of baseball operations," Martino wrote.

However, the presence of team president Sandy Alderson could be hindering the team's search. According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, Alderson and his son, Bryn—who was promoted to assistant general manager over the summer—are problematic pieces in the power structure:

"Sandy Alderson has said his preference would be to transition fully to the business side. But there is skepticism within the industry that it would even be feasible, and some in the game have pointed out that Bryn is now in a high-ranking position on the baseball side regardless. The dynamic of having a high-powered father-son duo is a potentially concerning component for any new front-office hire, one that sources say has adversely come into play before in the Mets’ current organizational structure."

Presumably, seasoned executives like Beane and Stearns would want total control in New York, and with Alderson's presence looming over the franchise, there's no guarantee that they could get it.