3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help Chiefs

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs turned in their best defensive performance of the 2021 NFL season in the Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.

Although Kansas City rectified some of its defensive issues, it could still use some reinforcements to help it move back up the AFC West standings.

The Chiefs have a handful of tough matchups ahead in the next few weeks. The likes of Tennessee, Dallas and Las Vegas can test them much more than Washington could in both aspects of the offensive game.

With that in mind, they could look to the free-agent market to bring in more experience on the defensive line.

Kansas City was gashed for over 100 rushing yards by four of its first five opponents, and it faces some tough assignments in the coming weeks, starting with Derrick Henry in Week 7.