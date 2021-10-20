3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help Chiefs

3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help ChiefsOctober 20, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs turned in their best defensive performance of the 2021 NFL season in the Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.
Although Kansas City rectified some of its defensive issues, it could still use some reinforcements to help it move back up the AFC West standings.
The Chiefs have a handful of tough matchups ahead in the next few weeks. The likes of Tennessee, Dallas and Las Vegas can test them much more than Washington could in both aspects of the offensive game.
With that in mind, they could look to the free-agent market to bring in more experience on the defensive line.
Kansas City was gashed for over 100 rushing yards by four of its first five opponents, and it faces some tough assignments in the coming weeks, starting with Derrick Henry in Week 7.
DT Kawann Short
Kansas City's primary free-agent focus at the moment should be defensive tackle.
The Chiefs could benefit from bringing in one or two more experienced players to deal with Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones in four of the next five weeks.
Kansas City limited Washington to 94 rushing yards, but the NFC East team had to throw the ball more playing from behind and it was dealing with an injury to Antonio Gibson.
Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kawann Short should be one of the interior players the Chiefs look at over the coming weeks.
The 32-year-old played only five games in the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, and his injury issues could be a red flag for any team looking to sign him.
When healthy, Short had a few stellar seasons in Carolina. He had three seasons with 12 or more tackles for loss, as well as an 11-sack campaign in 2015.
Kansas City does not need him to be that dominant, but if he can plug the gaps made by opposing offensive lineman, he would be a great addition.
The Chiefs conceded the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL through six weeks. Only the Houston Texans have given up more rushing scores.
With so many top running backs coming up on their schedule, the Chiefs need to address their run-stopping issues or they will be stuck near the bottom of the competitive AFC West.
DT Geno Atkins
Geno Atkins is still on the free-agent market, too.
The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle could be an important part of Kansas City's run-stopping unit. He has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL over the last decade. He played in eight games last season, but he made a minimal impact.
Atkins, 33, is only three years removed from a 10-sack season with the Bengals. He had 10 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks in his last full year of action in 2019.
Kansas City likely won't get any free-agent addition acclimated in time for the Week 7 clash with the Titans, but it could start preparing a player for the clash against the New York Giants the following week.
The Giants game on November 1 would serve as a perfect integration spot for a new defensive tackle since the NFC East side is dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment.
That would give Atkins, or any new defensive tackle, time to adapt to the scheme ahead of a brutal three-game stretch against Green Bay, Las Vegas and Dallas.
RB Kerryon Johnson
It never hurts to have more depth at running back.
Darrel Williams turned in an impressive performance in place of the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 6, but the Chiefs are thin at the position after him.
Jerick McKinnon is Williams' current backup. He should be used in more pass-friendly situations while Williams carries a majority of the rushing load.
Kerryon Johnson was with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, but he was released after the running backs on the roster got healthy.
The 24-year-old could be a nice addition to the Kansas City running back room since he can impact both the air and ground games. He had 32 catches to go along with 118 carries in Detroit during his rookie campaign in 2018. He had 113 carries in 2019 and then his production dropped off.
Johnson is still relatively fresh compared to other running backs on the free-agent market, such as Todd Gurley, and he could be a nice change-of-pace player to have in third-down or red-zone situations to spell Williams or McKinnon.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.