Patriots' Biggest Team Needs Already Topping 2022 NFL Draft Board

0 of 3

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Sitting at 2-4, the New England Patriots season isn't over quite yet. After all, they have the New York Jets on tap. But that doesn't mean we still can't take a quick look into the future.

This team obviously has its faults and flaws, but it has one major ingredient going for it: a young quarterback to be excited about in Mac Jones.

The Alabama product still has a lot to prove. But his first six games have been promising. He's been put in charge of an offense that has dealt with some injuries, a faulty offensive line and a general lack of weapons on the outside.

Those things aren't likely to fix themselves this season. The Patriots aren't looking like a playoff team. If the season ended today, the Pats would be on the clock with the seventh pick.

Here are three of the biggest needs and a few names they could have on their radar.