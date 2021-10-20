Patriots' Biggest Team Needs Already Topping 2022 NFL Draft Board

Patriots' Biggest Team Needs Already Topping 2022 NFL Draft BoardOctober 20, 2021
Sitting at 2-4, the New England Patriots season isn't over quite yet. After all, they have the New York Jets on tap. But that doesn't mean we still can't take a quick look into the future.
This team obviously has its faults and flaws, but it has one major ingredient going for it: a young quarterback to be excited about in Mac Jones.
The Alabama product still has a lot to prove. But his first six games have been promising. He's been put in charge of an offense that has dealt with some injuries, a faulty offensive line and a general lack of weapons on the outside.
Those things aren't likely to fix themselves this season. The Patriots aren't looking like a playoff team. If the season ended today, the Pats would be on the clock with the seventh pick.
Here are three of the biggest needs and a few names they could have on their radar.
Cornerback
While surrounding Mac Jones with the tools he needs to succeed as a franchise quarterback is going to be important, it's going to be equally key to rebuild the Patriots defense.
The Pats have traditionally been a strong defensive team with a good secondary. That starts with the corners. Stephon Gilmore is gone. J.C. Jackson has still played well with his running mate gone, but he's set to hit free agency at the end of the season and should command a large contract.
Jalen Mills is not the solution. As the Cowboys game showed, he is a stopgap who is performing admirably considering he's a converted safety.
The Pats have not used a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2010, but maybe it's time to consider breaking that trend.
Names to Watch: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati; Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Offensive Tackle
It's a common plan, but an effective one: Draft your franchise quarterback, then draft the man who is going to protect his blind side.
In today's NFL, it's important to have two tackles that can offer elite pass protection. By taking a blue-chip tackle prospect or at least spending a Day 2 pick on the position, they could offer Jones a little more stability on the offensive line.
Isaiah Wynn is capable of being a franchise left tackle. But he has yet to play more than 10 games in a season and has the dimensions to kick inside to guard. Trent Brown was supposed to ease the burden at right tackle, but he has spent most of this season injured.
That has left the Patriots to turn to 2020 sixth-round pick Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste to play left and right tackle, respectively.
Keeping Jones upright has to be a high priority and utilizing an early pick on a tackle could go a long way in helping with that.
Names to Watch: Evan Neal, Alabama; Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Wide Receiver
Bill Belichick has not been one to target wide receivers early in the draft. 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry hasn't done much to change that philosophy, but the fact remains the team has to find better options for Jones to throw to.
It's generally understood that Belichick loves his tight ends. The team brought in one of the best 1-2 punches in the league at the position in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry this offseason. He's also fond of utilizing his running backs in the passing game as well.
But at some point, the talent has to be there on the outside to win one-on-one matchups and stretch defenses vertically.
Right now, the biggest threat to that on a weekly basis is Nelson Agholor. Jakobi Meyers is the team's leading receiver, and he plays primarily from the slot.
The franchise needs to find someone to be what they thought Harry was going to be when they drafted him three years ago.
Names to Watch: Treylon Burks, Arkansas; Chris Olave, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, Ohio State