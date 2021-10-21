Each MLB Team's Biggest Disappointment of 2021

1 of 6

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin

Akin debuted in 2020 with a 4.56 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, providing some hope that he could emerge as a key member of the O's starting rotation this year. Instead, the 2016 second-round pick struggled to a 6.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 95 innings, allowing a .290/.357/.491 batting line along the way.

Boston Red Sox: OF Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox sold low on outfielder Andrew Benintendi last offseason, flipping him to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team deal that brought Cordero to Boston. The hope was a change of scenery would help tap into his significant power potential, and while he raked at Triple-A, he hit only .189/.237/.260 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate in the majors. Meanwhile, Benintendi had a solid season and a terrific final month in Kansas City.

New York Yankees: 1B Luke Voit

After leading the AL with 22 home runs and finishing ninth in AL MVP voting last season, Voit dealt with an oblique strain and a knee strain while playing only 68 games this year. When healthy, his strikeout rate spiked from 23.1 to 30.7 percent, his OPS+ dropped from 157 to 109, and he homered only 11 times in seven more plate appearances than last season. All of that led to the Yankees' addition of Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline.

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Chris Archer

In one of the most intriguing buy-low moves of the offseason, the Rays reunited with Archer on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. A small sum for most organizations, it made him the second-highest-paid player on the Tampa Bay roster. Alas, forearm tightness limited him to 19.1 innings in another lost season for the former All-Star.

Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Cavan Biggio

Reliever Kirby Yates signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal and didn't throw a single pitch for the Blue Jays, but there was always considerable boom-or-bust potential in his return from injury. More troubling for Toronto's long-term outlook was the significant step backward that Biggio took in his third MLB season. The 26-year-old was a 5.0 WAR player in his first 159 career games, but he hit only .224/.322/.356 in 79 games and lost playing time to Santiago Espinal while also dealing with a back injury.