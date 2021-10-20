Each MLB Team's Biggest Surprise of 2021

1 of 6

David Berding/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins

A .225/.290/.342 hitter with minus-0.3 WAR in 119 career games in the big leagues entering the year, Mullins was one of baseball's biggest breakout stars in 2021. With a 135 OPS+, 5.7 WAR and the first 30/30 season in Baltimore Orioles history, the 27-year-old now looks like a long-term building block.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock

Shoutout to free-agent signings Enrique Hernandez (4.9 WAR) and Hunter Renfroe (2.4 WAR), but no one expected a Rule 5 pick to be a key contributor. The fact that Whitlock was plucked from the rival Yankees farm system made his breakthrough performance that much sweeter. The 25-year-old had eight wins, two saves and 15 holds in 46 appearances, posting a 1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 in 73.1 innings.

New York Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes Jr.

After spending the 2020 season with the Seattle Mariners, Cortes returned to the Yankees on a minor league deal. The 26-year-old was called up from Triple-A in May and he eventually found his way into the starting rotation at the end of July. The crafty southpaw used a fastball that averaged 90.7 mph and a wide array of offspeed stuff to post a 2.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 93 innings while helping to stabilize the starting staff down the stretch.

Tampa Bay Rays: C Mike Zunino

In 2019 and 2020, Zunino hit .161/.233/.323 with 13 home runs and a 50 OPS+ in 373 plate appearances, and the Rays declined a $4.5 million option last offseason. He ultimately found his way back to Tampa Bay on a one-year, $3 million deal that included a 2022 club option, and this time it's a lock to be exercised. The 30-year-old posted a 138 OPS+ with 33 home runs and 3.7 WAR in 109 games, earning an All-Star nod in the process. Fellow All-Star Andrew Kittredge deserves a mention here as well.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray

Ray showed enough down the stretch in 2020 to be worth a one-year, $8 million roll of the dice, but no one could have guessed he would be the AL Cy Young front-runner after he struggled to a 6.62 ERA with 45 walks in 51.2 innings a year ago. The 30-year-old led the AL in ERA (2.84), WHIP (1.05), strikeouts (248) and innings pitched (193.1), and a nine-figure payday likely awaits this winter.