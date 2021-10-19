Fantasy Basketball 2021: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Fantasy basketball championships can be won—or lost—at any point of the draft.

Saying that, the talent grabs might be most enjoyable at the beginning and at the end.

The appeal of the early rounds is obvious. That's when the very best of the best are available, and it's where you'll attach your fate to a few of the best players on the planet.

The allure of the final round is to outsmart your opponents and ultimately outscore them. A lot of these picks won't work out, so finding one that does can create an extraordinary surplus value. Beyond that, it gets you a good amount of equity in the bragging rights department.

With the 2021-22 NBA season now upon us, we're providing some last-minute prep for those extra fun parts of the draft with a top-30 player rankings and a sleeper for both the backcourt and the frontcourt.