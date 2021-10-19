MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Fernando Tatis Jr. Injury, Mike Shildt and More

1 of 3

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

San Diego Padres standout shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that could potentially have long-term consequences. As AJ Cassavell of MLB.com noted, Tatis has had a reoccurring shoulder separation that has hampered him at multiple points.

"The Padres superstar shortstop has partially dislocated his left shoulder on at least four separate occasions this year, and he spent two stints on the injured list this season as a result," Cassavell wrote. "Each dislocation makes the possibility of a future dislocation more likely."

Tatis is faced with a choice between surgery and allowing the injury to heal over the offseason. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis plans to take the latter course of action.

"Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. does not plan to have surgery on his left shoulder this offseason, a source said Monday," Acee wrote. "If he was going to have the arthroscopic procedure, the decision needed to be made by around this time so his recovery would not prevent him from starting the 2022 season on time."

Things can always change, of course, but given the recovery time required for surgery, it appears that Tatis will forego offseason surgery.