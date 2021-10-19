Ranking the Best 2021-22 NBA League Pass Teams

2 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

10. Utah Jazz

This one stings. The Jazz are a pick-and-roll, drive-and-kick machine that will churn out exciting passes (Joe Ingles) and off-the-dribble heat checks (Jordan Clarkson, Donovan Mitchell). Rudy Gobert's defense. That's it. That's the sentence. Bojan Bogdanovic is good for one to seven randomized Defensive Player of the Year performances every year.

Reliability works against the Jazz. They are too much of a known quantity. I like a little more unpredictability, if not an outright reckless danger, in my regular watches. Maybe they downsize during non-Gobert minutes. That could help. Morbid curiosity will come into play if they start posting Gobert up in an attempt to punish squads that go micro against them. They sneak into the 10-spot.

9. Chicago Bulls

Individual talent fuels the Bulls' top-10 inclusion. Lonzo Ball's jumper is for real, and he's a playmaking visionary on the break. DeMar DeRozan is among the most manipulative pick-and-roll maestros alive. Zach LaVine hits unfathomably difficult jumpers like they're layups. Javonte Green is 6'4" and defends like he's 6'9". Alex Caruso is a defensive incendiary device who might scoot into the lane just enough to confound opponents. Patrick Williams is a resident try-hard. Nikola Vucevic is everyone's least favorite All-Star.

More than anything, the Bulls' variance outcomes of looms. The angles coming out of training camp and preseason are wide and conflicting. Will they play fast? Put the ball in Lonzo's hands more? Will they yank one of their offensive studs (DeRozan or Vooch) in crunch time? What the heck is this backup center situation? Is Tony Bradley about to become a thing or will they lean small? Will the defense be bad? Aggressively bad? Surprisingly not actually bad? Chicago is a puzzle.

8. Sacramento Kings

Hypocrite alert. Including a team coached by the stylistically repressive Luke Walton after displacing a Mavericks squad in part because they're helmed by Jason Kidd is all kinds of inconsistent. Whatever. The Kings' roster isn't magnetic because of any one player.

De'Aaron Fox is the primary draw. He has developed into both the calm and the storm, a deliriously fast star now equipped to slow things down and let different opportunities develop. I believe in his step-back three.

Tyrese Haliburton is a pure joy to watch. He is omnipresent in passing lanes, crafty with his assists and more surgical with the ball than credited. Davion Mitchell swallows souls on defense. Richaun Holmes' push shot is gorgeous, as is his willingness and ability to run the floor. Buddy Hield is both a sniper and knows he's forever available via trade. Walton might have no choice but to give us a four-guard lineup. The Kings are fast even when they're slow, so picture what they'll be if they're not prevented from actually playing fast.

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee finished a few spots lower during my initial run-through. We all make mistakes.

No team outside of Toronto wants to live in transition more. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a highlight factory and, if preseason is any indication, might now carry himself with the type of championship swagger that culminates in his taking and making off-the-dribble jumpers Ben Simmons didn't even know existed.

Khris Middleton is a killer. Jrue Holiday will envelop anyone head coach Mike Budenzholer asks him to defend. Brook Lopez's occasional ultra-long three, post-up and slow-motion drives are a guilty pleasure. A healthy Donte DiVincenzo is so confident it verges on arrogance. Bobby Portis might have flipped a switch in the postseason. Does Semi Ojeleye get his own bobblehead night? Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a shot of defensive adrenaline. This team is basketball with a jetpack.

6. Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul will be out for blood until the end of time. Devin Booker is one of the coldest shot-makers and passers alive and moves away from the ball more than you think. Mikal Bridges should get more off-the-bounce responsibility. Cameron Johnson dabbled in difficult jumpers during preseason.

Cameron Payne is an electric current in bodily form. JaVale McGee is going to catch lobs and swat shots into the 14th row. Head coach Monty Williams was audacious enough to roll without a center at times last year. Does he try it again?

Deandre Ayton took a leap during the 2021 playoffs. How does he fare this year after not getting an extension and seeing Bridges and Landry Shamet receiving their own? And let's not forget about adventuresome Jae Crowder moments.