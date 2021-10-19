Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 8

0 of 6

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Iowa's loss to Purdue threw yet another twist into the College Football Playoff discussion, but the Heisman Trophy race hasn't changed heading into Week 8.

Seriously. Like, not a thing is different.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young put together a tremendous game to retain his status as the slight favorite. Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral had a decent showing in a road victory, but neither Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder nor Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III shredded the box score in wins.

Oh, and Ohio State duo C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson probably spent Saturday watching games like the rest of us.

Changes are destined to come, but honesty is the best policy, and fabricating drama would be a disservice to your college football knowledge.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.