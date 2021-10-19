Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2021-22 MLB Offseason

3 of 13

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

15. RHP Craig Kimbrel, Chicago White Sox

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox's plan is to exercise their $16 million club option on Kimbrel and then trade him during the offseason.

The 33-year-old converted 23 of 25 save chances with a 0.49 ERA and 15.7 K/9 in 39 appearances with the Chicago Cubs before he was traded, but he struggled to a 5.09 ERA with three blown saves in 24 games with the South Siders. There will be a market, but the White Sox will likely need to accept a negative return on investment.

14. OF Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

It might seem counterproductive for a team on the rise to trade away one of its most productive players, but the Mariners are loaded with young outfield talent and Haniger is just a year away from free agency with an $8.5 million projected salary for 2022.

The 30-year-old had a 122 OPS+ with 39 home runs and 100 RBI, and he could be used to help acquire some much-needed starting pitching help. The Mariners could then go with an outfield of Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis and either Jake Fraley or Taylor Trammell until top prospect Julio Rodriguez is ready.

13. LHP Taylor Rogers, Minnesota Twins

An All-Star for the first time in 2021, Rogers has long been one of baseball's best left-handed relievers. He had a 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a career-high 13.2 K/9 with nine saves and eight holds in 40 appearances before his season ended prematurely in July with a sprained middle finger on his left hand.

The 30-year-old is projected for a $6.7 million salary in his final year of arbitration, and even if the Twins don't decide to go with a full-blown rebuild this offseason, he looks like an obvious candidate to be dealt. Every bullpen in baseball could use a proven late-inning southpaw.

12. IF Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Rays

With Brandon Lowe and Wander Franco occupying two spots on the Tampa Bay infield for the foreseeable future and top prospects Xavier Edwards and Greg Jones potentially knocking on the MLB door by midseason next year, the Rays have a fast-approaching logjam.

The answer to unclogging things and to freeing up some money could be to shop Wendle, who is projected for a $4 million salary in 2022 with another year of arbitration remaining in 2023. The 31-year-old had a 110 OPS+ with 46 extra-base hits and 3.8 WAR, and he's capable of playing second base, shortstop and third base.

11. RHP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

It's going to be multiple years before the Pirates are ready to contend again, and that makes having a quality bullpen arm more of a luxury than a necessity.

Bednar, 27, was acquired last offseason as part of the return package in the Joe Musgrove trade. He had a 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 with three saves and 13 holds in 61 appearances in his Pirates debut, and he is controllable all the way through the 2026 season. It would be easy to view him as a long-term piece, but given the volatility of relievers, selling high now might be in the team's best interest.