10 Damaging MLB Trades That Still Sting Years Later

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dec. 19, 2014: Trea Turner to the Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres let Trea Turner get away just a few months after they drafted him. Or sort of, anyway, as he couldn't actually join the Washington Nationals until June 2015 because of rules that MLB subsequently amended.

In any case, Turner went on to become an All-Star and World Series champion in Washington. But at least the deal netted the Padres Wil Myers, who's been good more often than bad in seven years with the team.

Dec. 19, 2014: Max Fried to Atlanta

Speaking of bad Padres trades, it's not a great look that they let Max Fried get away on the exact same day that they cut Turner loose. The left-hander has gradually evolved into a top-of-the-rotation starter the likes of which San Diego badly needed this past season.

Even still, landing Justin Upton in the trade actually worked out fine for the Padres. He had a good year for them in 2015 and the draft pick they secured when he departed was eventually used on Eric Lauer, who was part of the trade that brought Trent Grisham to town in November 2019.

Dec. 9, 2015: Freddy Peralta to the Milwaukee Brewers

Starting pitching was a problem for the Seattle Mariners in 2021. Their guys pitched to a 4.61 ERA to rank in the bottom half of the American League.

It would have helped to have Freddy Peralta, who was sacrificed six years ago so that the Mariners could have a post-prime version of Adam Lind. At least for now, there's the silver lining that Peralta has only one All-Star season under his belt.

Dec. 15, 2019: Emmanuel Clase to Cleveland

As you might recall, the thinking at the time of the Corey Kluber trade was that the Texas Rangers had fleeced Cleveland. A two-time Cy Young Award winner for a reliever and a fourth outfielder? Not bad at all.

Except, now we know that reliever to be one of the best in baseball. Armed with a triple-digit cutter, all Emmanuel Clase did in 2021 was post a 1.29 ERA with 51 hits allowed in 69.2 innings.